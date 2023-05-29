BEST Inc. Publishes 2022 ESG Report, Driving Green Logistics through Digitalization

HANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today released its "2022 ESG Report," highlighting the company's fulfillment of social responsibilities, global participation in social welfare initiatives, and promotion of green logistics through digitalization.

The report is divided into seven sections, showcasing BEST's contributions to social welfare and green logistics. In 2022, it delivered goods to areas affected by the pandemic for free, reduced paper usage by 8.5 million A4 sheets annually through blockchain technology, and saved 70,000 liters of diesel by continuously replacing diesel forklifts with electric forklifts.

The Company also formed long-term strategic partnerships with over 100 colleges and universities, and participated in public welfare activities, such as helping underprivileged students and donating goods.

"Social support and trust are essential to corporate development," said Johnny Chou, BEST Inc.'s Chairman and CEO. "As a logistics enterprise, BEST has always prioritized green practices, digitalization, and mutual benefit, in order to promote sustainable development and create greater value for our customers, employees, and society."

BEST Inc. generated RMB 7.74 billion in total revenue in 2022, with service in eight countries. The Company achieved full coverage of its express network in four Southeast Asian countries and was listed in the "Top 500 Private Enterprises in China" in 2022.

