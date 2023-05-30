Contrast Security Co-founder and CTO to Present on How to Secure Real World APIs at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

Contrast Security Co-founder and CTO to Present on How to Secure Real World APIs at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2023

Jeff Williams will discuss new ways of improving security posture and defending against full classes of vulnerabilities to prevent destructive cyber attacks

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Williams will talk about "Lessons Learned from Securing Hundreds of Thousands of Real World Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)" session at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit on June 6 in National Harbor, MD.

Contrast Security Logo (PRNewswire)

What: During the "Lessons Learned from Securing Hundreds of Thousands of Real World APIs" session, Williams will explain how identifying and protecting against all the vulnerabilities in code, libraries, frameworks, app servers and runtimes used to build APIs have become a major challenge for enterprises. Previously, organizations only had two unsatisfactory options to pick from when looking at APIs: Pressure developers to do more, or Install perimeter protection. The audience will walk away with a better understanding of the third path that is now available: Hardening software stacks to strategically prevent entire classes of common vulnerabilities.

When: 12:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 6

Where: Theater 4 Prince George's Hall, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

According to the Gartner® report Predicts 2022: APIs Demand Improved Security and Management , "API security challenges have emerged as a top concern for most software engineering leaders, as unmanaged and unsecured APIs create vulnerabilities that could accelerate multimillion dollar security incidents." Contrast expanded its API capabilities within the Contrast Secure Code Platform to allow engineering teams to streamline their continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and embed security protection into production APIs. As a result, teams can effectively and efficiently build APIs without having to sacrifice security or miss critical development deadlines.

To learn more about Contrast's upcoming events, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/upcoming-events .

Gartner®, Predicts 2022: APIs Demand Improved Security and Management, December 2021.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit provides research and advice for security and risk management leaders on topics including business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will present the latest information on new threats to prepare leaders for enabling digital business in a world of escalating risk.

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Media Contact:

Jacklyn Kellick

Director of Corporate Communication

Contrast Security

pr@contrastsecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contrast Security