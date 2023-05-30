HIGHGATE APPOINTS MIKE UWE DICKERSBACH AS CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, a leading hotel management, investment and development company, announced today the appointment of Mike Uwe Dickersbach to Chief Digital Officer. In this newly created role, Mike will be responsible for leading Highgate today – and into tomorrow – in identifying and implementing cutting-edge technologies to further position the organization as a best-in-class hospitality leader for associates, guests and partners.

Mike will also support Highgate's growing hotel portfolio by building strategic initiatives that can further enhance guest experiences through technology and intelligence. He will be focused on driving innovation through forward-looking, transformative technologies that will help Highgate and its partners meet short and long-term business objectives.

"Technology has always played a critical role in Highgate's ability to deliver best-in-class experiences for guests and maximize revenue for hotel owners," said Arash Azarbarzin, Chief Executive Officer at Highgate. "Welcoming Mike back to Highgate to lead our IT innovation strategy will ensure that we continue to integrate the most cutting-edge technologies into our organization and extend these efficiencies and opportunities to our partners," said Azarbarzin.

"After almost a decade, I am honored to return to Highgate, a company that understands the importance of having IT as a core component of its broader strategic vision," said Mike Dickersbach. "I am thrilled to be working with such a talented team of professionals who are committed to achieving the highest standard of excellence."

Dickersbach re-joins Highgate after serving as the company's Chief Technology Officer from 2015-2017. Since then, he served numerous leadership roles including Director of Technology Projects at HEI Hotels & Resorts and Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at RipplePoint. Most recently, he was Vice President, Global Hospitality Services at Infor, a global leader in software providing the only multi-tenant cloud enterprise solution infrastructure that delivers cross-industry, operational and technology platform capabilities. At Infor, Mike oversaw of a global team of 116+ and implemented strategic software changes to drive services revenue, increase margins and reduce delivery times. He holds a Masters of Science in Information Systems (Summa Cum Laude) from University of Maryland.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki, London and Lisbon. www.highgate.com .

