PMI Foods Joins U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef

Membership shows commitment to sustainability in U.S. beef value chain

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a global $3 billion enterprise that supplies beef, chicken, pork, eggs, and seafood products all over the world, today announced they are a new member of the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB). PMI Foods supports the mission of the USRSB as we work together to support the continuous improvement of sustainability across the U.S. beef value chain.

PMI Foods (PRNewswire)

"At PMI Foods, we are proud to join the USRSB and we share their commitment to environmentally sound, socially responsible and economically viable beef," said James Gustat, Director of Beef Procurement at PMI Foods. "In recent weeks, I attended the USRSB 2023 General Assembly Meeting and we are all excited to work together to advance our shared goals."

USRSB includes a diverse group of member companies who are dedicated to improving how beef is raised, processed, and distributed. All USRSB members share a stake in furthering a sustainable food system for the future and believe in leading that effort across the United States.

"The USRSB represents beef production from pasture to plate, and we are delighted that PMI Foods has joined USRSB membership to advance our shared mission," said Chad Ellis, Chair of USRSB. "We look forward to working together as we strive for greater sustainability across the beef value chain and hope to continue to have a positive impact."

PMI is committed to creating solutions in the global food market that add value to both customers and suppliers. With more than 25 years of global supply chain experience operating in 19 locations across 6 continents, PMI is uniquely positioned to work together with USRSB to contribute to a sustainable beef value chain.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more please visit the PMI Foods website at https://www.pmifoods.com.

About U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef

The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) is a multi-stakeholder initiative developed to advance, support, and communicate continuous improvement in sustainability of the U.S. beef value chain. The USRSB achieves this through leadership, innovation, multi-stakeholder engagement and collaboration. For more information, please visit the USRSB website at www.usrsb.org.

