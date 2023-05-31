ARHAUS PARTNERS WITH WHITE ELEPHANT NANTUCKET TO UNVEIL OUTDOOR REFRESH FOR RESORT'S 100TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted home furnishings and décor, has partnered with White Elephant , Nantucket's iconic harborfront resort, on an exterior refresh as part of the property's 100th anniversary renovation. The brand has outfitted the landmark destination's Harborside Hotel lawn, adjacent private balconies, front porch, and cottage courtyard with an assortment of outdoor furnishings curated exclusively to complement the colors, textures, and artistic legacy of White Elephant. The hotel just reopened for the summer season following a full property renovation and redesign conceived by Elizabeth Lowrey, a principal at Elkus Manfredi Architects.

Arhaus lounge furniture adorned with custom cushions in White Elephant's signature shade of blue span the Nantucket resort's expansive lawn. (PRNewswire)

"Heritage has been a part of the Arhaus story since we opened our doors in 1986, and we are proud to partner with White Elephant – a beloved Nantucket institution that has embraced that same spirit for a century – to celebrate its milestone moment," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "Nantucket strikes a harmonious balance of elevated summer living, long-standing traditions and the simplicity of nature's beauty. The island served as inspiration for our most recent outdoor catalog, which has come to life through our collaboration with White Elephant. We are thrilled to be a part of this iconic resort's new era and the memories to come."

The collection of Arhaus pieces selected in partnership with White Elephant for the renovated property reflects the two brands' shared appreciation for extraordinary quality and unforgettable experiences. Throughout this summer and future seasons to come, guests can enjoy the harborside views comfortably on a breadth of Arhaus lounge furniture adorned with custom cushions in White Elephant's signature shade of blue – from the sprawling lawn outfitted with nearly two dozen chaises from the Montauk Collection to the courtyard and adjacent guest room balconies furnished with lounge chairs and side tables from the Hamptons Collection .

In addition to revamping the hotel's harborside exterior, Arhaus also upgraded the property's recently expanded front porch with all-weather wicker Fowler Lounge Chairs and its Garden Cottages courtyard with lounge furniture from the brand's new Coronado Collection to create an approachable, classic-meets-contemporary look for the clean, landscaped area surrounding the secluded Nantucket accommodations.

"As the White Elephant introduces its complete restoration and renovation for the 2023 season, we are excited to unveil our new partnership with Arhaus," said Khaled Hashem, President of White Elephant Resorts. "The collaboration felt organic as we both offer a sophisticated, yet relaxed coastal aesthetic and experience. The White Elephant's light and natural new color palette blends seamlessly with the textures and pieces Arhaus curated for the outdoor furnishings. We look forward to welcoming our guests to relax along our re-imagined and refreshed waterfront this season."

In further celebration of the partnership, limited edition, co-branded White Elephant X Arhaus embroidered throw blankets will be available this season online and within the hotel's newly redesigned retail space, located in the redesigned lobby. Those looking to embrace Nantucket's charm at home can purchase White Elephant's assortment of Arhaus furniture, including the custom signature blue cushions, by connecting with a local designer at Arhaus.com/DesignServices .

White Elephant is now open for the 2023 season. To learn more about the property and accommodations, visit WhiteElephantResorts.com .

For more inspiration and to experience Arhaus' latest Outdoor 2023 Collection in full, continue exploring at Arhaus.com .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 80 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

About White Elephant Resorts

White Elephant Resorts is a collection of premier hotels and resorts on Nantucket, MA and in Palm Beach, FL that specialize in bringing their award-winning combination of service, design, and amenities to today's discerning traveler. Properties include The Wauwinet, with access to both bay and ocean beaches and home to award-winning TOPPER'S restaurant; White Elephant, the iconic hotel located right on Nantucket Harbor with the Brant Point Grill; Jared Coffin House, a historic hotel in Nantucket Town and its restaurant, Tap Room; The Cottages at Nantucket Boat Basin, private waterfront cottages; and Nantucket Boat Basin, a 240-slip full-service award-winning marina. White Elephant Palm Beach debuted in November 2020 in Palm Beach, FL with Nantucket-favorite LoLa 41 restaurant. The Wauwinet was ranked in Travel + Leisure's T+L 500 awards. In 2021, The Wauwinet was recognized by Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards and both White Elephant and The Wauwinet were recipients of Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. TOPPER's is AAA's only "Five Diamond" restaurant on Nantucket and has been a recipient of Wine Spectator's "Grand Award" for 25 consecutive years. Following its debut, White Elephant Palm Beach has also been recognized as the #1 Resort in Florida in Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards.

Contact:

Hannah Wickberg

hwickberg@arhaus.com





(PRNewsfoto/Arhaus, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arhaus, LLC