BELLA Magazine Joins Forces with Beautify.tips to Relaunch Podcast: B2B - A Beauty and Lifestyle Show

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BELLA Magazine, a women's lifestyle publication, has joined forces with Beautify.tips, a beauty-focused, digital platform powered by leading global beauty brand, KISS. Together, they are relaunching BELLA's popular "Real Talk" podcast with a new name, "B2B", which will feature content that will be inspirational and will enable listeners to delve deeper into the beauty industry.

BELLA Magazine Joins Forces with Beautify.tips by KISS to Relaunch Podcast: B2B - A Beauty and Lifestyle Show (PRNewswire)

The new B2B: A Beauty and Lifestyle Podcast will provide its audience with stimulating discussions that are witty, informative, and present insider news. It will be hosted by two industry-known journalists and experts, Janene Mascarella, EIC of Beautify.Tips and Vanessa Coppes, CEO + EIC of BELLA Magazine.

Listeners can expect breaking beauty news, exclusive interviews with experts, influencers & celebrities, information on the latest product launches, beauty-editor tips, tricks, & tried-and-true product suggestions, a glimpse behind-the-scenes of a national magazine and global beauty brand, plus candid conversations about trends shaping the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, personal, social, and cultural influences shaping the industry will be explored upon throughout the episodes.

"The new B2B: A Beauty and Lifestyle Podcast marries the best of both our worlds," said Vanessa Coppes, BELLA Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. "Smart content from BELLA with the authority of Janene, a 20-year veteran magazine beauty editor and journalist. I am thrilled to bring our audience new ideas, fresh insights, and celebrity interviews, digging deeper into beauty, empowerment, and entertainment."

Beautify.tips Powered by KISS Products is confident that this collaboration will stir up the beauty industry by offering fresh ideas and original perspectives on the latest trends and issues. "We are dedicated to disseminating the most relevant and aspirational content possible and paring Beautify with BELLA is a natural next step," said Frank Russo, Senior Digital Director at KISS Products.

"BELLA Magazine is an iconic publication known for its comprehensive coverage of beauty, fashion, entertainment, and wellness. I am excited to partner with Vanessa to bring the communities of both brands an exciting new podcast that takes a deep dive into the industry and empowers listeners to live their most beautiful lives. Our perspective on beauty complements each other's approach, making this partnership a match made in heaven," said Janene Mascarella, Editor-in-Chief of Beautify.tips, powered by KISS.

The B2B: A Beauty and Lifestyle Podcast is available now on all major podcast streaming platforms.

About BELLA Magazine:

BELLA Magazine offers a carefully curated guide on fashion, beauty, health, philanthropy, arts and culture, cuisine, celebrities, and entertainment. The magazine is available nationwide and internationally through subscription and caters to both men and women. BELLA Magazine's content aims to inspire and empower readers with relevant and informative articles. BELLA magazine was acquired by Vanessa Coppes in 2019 and houses its publication under her media company BELLA Media + Co. which also publishes BELLA Latina magazine + BELLA Around Town Small Business Digest, available in print and digital formats. For more information visit BellaMedia.co

About BEAUTIFY.TIPS

Powered by KISS, BEAUTIFY.TIPS is an online beauty destination dedicated to inspiring and empowering beauty lovers at all skill levels. The site's steady stream of content delivers advice from leading experts, influencers, and industry insiders, serving as a one-stop source for the latest and greatest beauty tips, tricks, and trends. Categories include nails & lashes, hair & skincare, fashion & style, makeup & tools, and more – within the KISS portfolio and beyond – to help readers navigate the ever-expanding beauty-verse. For more information visit Beautify.tips

About KISS

KISS is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of fashion nails and is the market leader in both fashion nails and false eyelashes in the U.S. KISS offers innovative, accessible, easy to use, salon-quality beauty products including fashion nails, false eyelashes, color cosmetics, hair styling tools, hair care, hair accessories and more. KISS brings the beauty of the salon and the power of self-care home for all people. KISS products are available at mass and drug retailers nationwide. For more information visit KISSusa.com

BELLA Magazine Joins Forces with Beautify.tips by KISS to Relaunch Podcast: B2B - A Beauty and Lifestyle Show (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KISS