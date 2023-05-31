Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable August 8, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023.
