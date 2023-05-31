Empowering Network Service Providers: Report Reveals Latest Trends and Growing Expectations for Connected Experiences

- The most popular consumer brands include Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Google, and LG, ranging from smartphones and laptops to wearables and voice control devices;

- Kitchen appliances became one of the fastest-growing consumer IoT device categories, Samsung taking the lead with 48% of all newly connected devices attributed to this brand;

- Apple demonstrates a strong brand ecosystem, with 73% of households owning two or more different Apple device types;

- Network operators do not have reliable device inventories and struggle to transform vast amounts of connectivity data into actionable insights due to device obfuscation.

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI®, a leading device intelligence provider for network service providers (NSPs), has released its highly anticipated annual report. The Device Intelligence Report 2023 offers an extensive analysis of the quickly evolving connected device landscape, unveiling the latest connectivity trends and the growing demand for enhanced online experiences.

Device intelligence gathers hundreds of data points providing comprehensive insights into usage patterns.

Optimizing Consumer Services for Network Service Providers: The Key to Success

In an era marked by the rise of privacy-enhancing technologies, network service providers face significant challenges in optimizing consumer services. The report emphasizes the critical need for sophisticated and reliable methods of device identification that can overcome the obfuscation techniques employed by devices, such as hidden hostnames, randomized MAC addresses, reduced user agents, Private Relay, and VPN usage.

Addressing these complexities head-on, CUJO AI Explorer is an advanced device identification solution that provides NSPs with a robust framework for accurate device identification. This comprehensive solution not only ensures user privacy but also enables seamless network operations, empowering service providers to deliver high-quality experiences to their customers.

"As the device landscape continues to evolve, CUJO AI Explorer empowers network service providers to understand trending connectivity use cases, discover new opportunities for value-added services, and ensure optimized network performance for every device and use case," states Kimmo Kasslin, Vice President, Labs, CUJO AI.

As the leading device identity provider for NSPs, CUJO AI has successfully identified over 2 billion devices, enabling enhanced protection against cybersecurity threats and providing valuable contextual information to improve service quality.

Informed Decision-making in the Connected Device Market: Insights into Device Popularity and Brand Loyalty

"The Device Intelligence Report 2023" offers extensive data on device popularity and notable brands, empowering NSPs with unparalleled insights for informed decision-making. The report covers the period from April 1, 2022, to April 1, 2023, based on device identification data from over 2 billion connected devices in North America and Europe, gathered by CUJO AI Explorer.

The report examines the dominance of leading brands in the connected device market. Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Google, and LG emerge as the top five brands, with Apple exhibiting strong consumer trust and an interoperable ecosystem. Samsung follows closely with a diverse device portfolio, including smart TVs and kitchen appliances. Amazon stands out with its unique device lineup, featuring the popular Echo and Kindle devices. Google's Chromebooks dominate the computer category, while LG shares a similar device profile with Samsung, with a focus on smartphones and smart TVs.

Furthermore, the report delves into brand loyalty and consumer commitment to leading device manufacturers. Apple demonstrates a strong brand ecosystem, with 73% of households owning two or more different Apple device types. Samsung follows with 37%, and other brands show lower levels of brand loyalty. This data underscores the importance of brand preferences and the potential for personalized product bundles and services to cater to specific consumer needs.

CUJO AI Explorer is a stand-alone device intelligence solution for network service providers, which uses machine learning to identify device types, manufacturers, models, OS versions, and hardware capabilities. CUJO AI Explorer enables network service providers to gain comprehensive insights into device inventories and consumer preferences, facilitating personalized product offerings and network services. The largest network service providers in the world use CUJO AI Explorer to future-proof and optimize their core services and networks.

CUJO AI Explorer is able to identify more than 50,000 device models by analyzing connectivity metadata. It is a proven and versatile solution that has already identified more than 2 billion consumer devices on the largest telecommunications networks in the world. This technology has enabled leading network service providers to shore up their operations and gain previously untapped insights about their networks and end-users.

To access the full report, please visit CUJO AI website.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI boosts the ability to understand, serve and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. Deployed in 50 million homes and covering over 2 billion connected devices, CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar on customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, TELUS, Sky Italia, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, and Videotron. More information is available at https://cujo.com.

