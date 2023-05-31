Lovevery Adds a Fifth Year to Its Early Learning Program with The Play Kits for Four-Year-Olds

The continuation of Lovevery's subscription program builds executive function skills to strengthen resilience and set children up for success in and out of school.

BOISE, Idaho, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovevery, the global early childhood brand, today announced the expansion of its subscription early learning program with Play Kits for four-year-olds. Lovevery has applied their innovative approach to a fifth year of life, giving parents a holistic support system for their child as they build skills that lay a foundation of executive function.

"Executive function skills—which are not innate and must be learned and practiced—give children a greater capacity to bounce back from disappointment, handle academic subjects in school, and face life adversity." said Jessica Rolph, Lovevery Cofounder & CEO. "The resource that we've created for four-year-olds and their parents is unmatched as the essential skill-building program for this crucial year of early learning. The product line expansion also gives our existing customer base of more than 330,000 active subscribers the opportunity to grow with Lovevery for another year."

After conducting several hundred hours of play studies with multiple iterations of prototypes, observing families in their homes, and consulting with child development experts from a range of disciplines, Lovevery has designed a line of four Play Kits each targeting an executive function life skill: flexible thinking ( The Connector ), critical thinking ( The Examiner ), frustration tolerance ( The Persister ), and planning ahead ( The Planner ). Each Play Kit includes playthings for four-year-olds that level up with a child to keep them engaged and build confidence, like the Discover & Inspect Microscope, Plan Ahead Week Board, Montessori Movable Alphabet Game, and the Plan & Prepare Clock. Each Play Kit also comes with a Montessori-inspired children's book to support social emotional learning, along with content for parents, including a Play Guide and a Guide to the Developmental Milestones of Age Four.

"Our long term company vision is to meet the demand from families around the world, delivering child development products and content that serve an essential purpose for children and their parents," said Roderick Morris, Lovevery Cofounder & President. "This includes expanding into new years of life, expanding into more markets worldwide—most recently with our successful launch into Australia—and introducing new products and services that provide a holistic support system for families. Adding a fifth year to our Play Kits program is an important step towards reaching the fullest potential of our core mission."

Lovevery 's early learning system supports families with stage-based play essentials for children and multi-channel content for parents. The company is best known for its award-winning subscription Play Kits program. Lovevery was launched in 2017 by Cofounders Jessica Rolph and Roderick Morris with the introduction of the company's first product, The Play Gym . Today, Lovevery is a Certified B Corporation™, serving more than thirty markets worldwide. Lovevery's global headquarters is in Boise, Idaho USA, with multinational teams based in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. To learn more, visit: lovevery.com .

