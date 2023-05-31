PATHBUILDERS REACHES MILESTONE OF 3,000 ACHIEVA GRADUATES WITH 34TH CLASS

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathbuilders surpasses a new milestone graduating over 3,000 women from its flagship mentoring program, Achieva®.

"The right mentor can have an outsized impact on a woman's career trajectory."

"Accelerating the advancement of women across so many different industries and companies is changing the landscape of executive leadership," says Helene Lollis, president and CEO of Pathbuilders. "Reaching 3,000 Achieva graduates reflects our ongoing commitment to moving women forward by transforming these leaders and creating cultures where they can thrive."

The company's most recent milestone was achieved with the graduation of 80 women in April from the 12-month Achieva® program. This development experience focuses on mentoring high-potential female leaders as they drive strategic execution, navigate culture and politics, and build executive presence in their organizations and the broader community. Achieva uniquely incorporates one-on-one mentoring with a senior-executive level mentor, peer networking, and development workshops.

Pathbuilders is already launching its next Achieva cohort, readying high-potential directors and vice-president level female leaders from 31 organizations and 13 US states for executive leadership.

"We value partnerships with companies that invest in the development of women leaders as a strategic imperative. The right mentor can have an outsized impact on a woman's career trajectory, and it's fantastic to see Achieva alumnae thrive in their organizations," notes Lollis.

The new 2023 Achieva cohort launched this month includes women from these forward-thinking organizations:

Assurant, AT&T, Chick-fil-A Corporate Support Center, Comcast, Cox Automotive Inc., Cox Communications, Cox Enterprises, Cricket Wireless, Emory Healthcare, Equifax, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, Gas South, Genuine Parts Company, Lendmark Financial Services, MEAG Power, Mueller Water Products, Novelis, OFS, Option 1 Partners, Printpack, RaceTrac, Roper Technologies, Inc., Selig Enterprises, Inc., Slalom, Solvay, The Southeast Permanente Medical Group, WestRock Company, White Cap, and YKK.

Pathbuilders has a rich history of working with businesswomen. Since 1995, nearly 6,000 women from hundreds of organizations have participated in one of Pathbuilders' truly unique cross-company experiences. Originally known as Georgia 100®, Achieva is one of the Pathbuilders programs designed for the four key stages in a woman's career.

Pathbuilders Insignia ℠ : Entry-level women establishing credibility, developing self-awareness, learning to set priorities, and gaining insight into how the business works.

Pathbuilders Percepta ® : Emerging leaders learning to think broadly, manage others and make conscious choices – driving their careers and achieving exceptional business results.

Pathbuilders Achieva ® : Mid-level managers with the potential to be senior leaders – learning to navigate politics, building executive presence, and moving the company's most critical initiatives forward.

Pathbuilders Inspiria®: Senior executives positioning themselves to have maximum impact – envisioning and creating cultures where others seek and achieve extraordinary success.

About Pathbuilders Inc.

Pathbuilders transforms top talent into high-impact leaders who move business forward. Through customized programming, Pathbuilders leverages a model that effectively combines mentoring, educational workshops, and interactive peer exchange to accelerate the career growth of individuals and directly contribute to the bottom-line success of client organizations. Pathbuilders has worked with thousands of professionals from more than 500 client organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities, and government agencies.

