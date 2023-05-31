USA Softball Partners with Yakkertech and SoftballCloud to Bring Advanced Data and Analytics to Hall of Fame Stadium

Yakkertech and SoftballCloud Will Serve as Exclusive Data Providers for Events Hosted by USA Softball

OKLAHOMA CITY and LAKE MARY, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Softball, the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States, is excited to announce the naming of Yakkertech – the leading performance capture and tracking solution – and SoftballCloud – the flexible data software suite built for softball organizations – as Official Data and Analytics partners of USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium – OGE Energy Field through 2024.

"We are thrilled to incorporate the Yakkertech Vision System and the SoftballCloud software into our Hall of Fame Complex," said USA Softball Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Craig Cress. "This technology will allow all athletes playing at our facility to take their game to the next level while also enhancing the overall experience at the Softball Capital of the World®️."

Yakkertech is the sport's only fully optical in-game data capturing system, providing the most accurate and detailed data product for softball organizations. SoftballCloud's flexible software suite allows organizations to ingest performance data from anywhere, and empowers them with market-leading insights and solutions. In the first-of-its-kind partnership, Yakkertech will serve as the exclusive ball flight metric provider at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex during events hosted by USA Softball. Leveraging Yakkertech's industry-leading ball tracking capabilities, cutting-edge camera technology, and its advanced analytics suite, SoftballCloud will provide USA Softball with precise and comprehensive data for player development, scouting, and fan engagement initiatives.

"We share USA Softball's commitment to fostering innovation and providing players with the latest technology to grow and enhance the game," said Kevin Davidson, CEO of SoftballCloud and Yakkertech. "We're honored to partner with the organization to provide their players, teams and leagues with data-driven insights that will empower them to reach their fullest potential, and to give players and fans an even more exciting softball experience."

As part of the partnership, SoftballCloud will provide USA Softball with a customized, digital 3D replica of OGE Energy Field at the Hall of Fame Stadium – bringing the data captured through Yakkertech's system to life, and allowing recorded events to be recreated and displayed from any angle on the field. This will provide a creative new way to produce content for social media, streaming, and more. Players and coaches will also have the opportunity to purchase their personal SoftballCloud custom data reports including metrics captured in live gameplay – such as swing tendencies, contact points and heat maps for hitters as well as zone frequency, sequencing and swing and miss locations for pitchers. In collaboration with Yakkertech, SoftballCloud's 3D product suite and advanced analytical capabilities will support the growth and enhancement of the game of softball, offering innovative new solutions to provide value to players, coaches, leagues, and fans.

About USA Softball

USA Softball (USAS) is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is designated as the National Governing Body (NGB) of Softball in the United States and a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. One of the nation's largest sports organizations, USAS sanctions competition through a network of Local Associations, which includes all 50 states and select metro associations. USAS is dedicated to providing people of all ages the opportunity to play the game they love at a variety of levels by offering recreational, league, tournament and competitive play for fast pitch, slow pitch and modified pitch. USAS annually conducts thousands of tournaments throughout the country including over 100 National Championships. The USAS umpire program is among the nation's largest and are widely known as the best trained umpires in the game.

As the NGB for the sport of softball, USAS is responsible for training, equipping and promoting the six USA Softball National Teams that compete in events such as the Olympics, Pan American Games, World Championships and other international and domestic events. For more information on USAS, including its founding and history as the Amateur Softball Association of America (ASA), please visit, www.USASoftball.com.

About SoftballCloud

SoftballCloud is the flexible software suite built for softball organizations to analyze performance data from anywhere, providing powerful insights and solutions across organizations. With a team full of former professional players, analysts, scouts, and seasoned engineers, SoftballCloud creates innovative tools that leverage the powerful combination of data and technology. SoftballCloud's suite of services is used by leading softball teams, leagues, and organizations including USA Softball, Florida State University, University of Florida, Oklahoma State University, University of Oklahoma, University of Tennessee, and more. For more information please visit www.softballcloud.com, or email info@yakkertech.com.

About Yakkertech

Yakkertech is shaping the future of diamond sports with cutting-edge technologies for player development, scouting, and fan engagement. Its performance capture and optical-tracking solution offers unparalleled capture and analysis of ball-flight data to provide the games' most flexible and accurate data product. For more information please visit www.yakkertech.com, or email info@yakkertech.com.

