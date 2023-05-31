VESTECK CONTINUES TO HELP PATIENTS AROUND THE WORLD

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VESTECK, Inc. is excited to announce the successful completion of 7 Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR) clinical cases with the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ device.

Professor Dainis Krievins and Dr. Bao Bui, performed the 2 most recent EVAR procedures in Riga, Latvia, suturing EVAR grafts to the aorta with the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter.

This brings VESTECK, Inc. to a total of 7 clinical cases around the world where patients were helped with the "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ catheter.

Dr. Bui said, "those endovascular grafts, secured by "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ are not going anywhere. Our goal, with these patients, someone's Mom or Dad, is they don't have to return in a few years for repair procedures."

Professor Krievins, is the Director of the Institute of Research at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital, Riga, Latvia. Dr. Bao Bui, is an Interventional Radiologist specializing in aortic endovascular repair at CHUS Hospital Fleurmont Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Previous "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ implants were completed by Key Opinion Leaders:

Dr. Sean Lyden, Chairman Department of Vascular Surgery Cleveland Clinic.

Professor Dai Yamanouchi, Chairman Department of Vascular Surgery Fujita Health University, Japan.

Dr. Venkatesh Ramaiah, Chief/Network Director of Complex Vascular Services at Honor Health.

About Vesteck Inc.

(WWW.VESTECK.com) is a clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing a proprietary technology to the aortic repair and structural heart markets. The "SUTURE-TIGHT™" catheter comes preloaded with 4 pair of nitinol sutures, it secures EVAR grafts to the aorta on initial implant or during repair procedures. "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ brings a straightforward, easy to use technology to physicians, patients and payors.

VESTECK is raising a $16M Series B round to support a clinical trial for FDA 510K clearance.

The VESTECK, Inc. "SUTURE-TIGHT"™ is not commercially available in the USA or OUS.

MEDIA CONTACTS: VESTECK, Inc. CEO, Joe Rafferty, J.Rafferty@VESTECK.com 610-457-7324

Please note that this document reflects statements that may constitute forward-looking statements and projections that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including information about possible or assumed future events, results of economic conditions and VESTECK's business, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of VESTECK's future performance, taking into account information currently available to it. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, as new risks and uncertainties may arise and it is not possible for management to predict those events or how they may affect VESTECK, Inc.

