All-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Named IIHS Top Safety Pick

Mitsubishi Motors' seven-passenger flagship plug-in hybrid electric SUV earns high marks in IIHS safety testing

Priced from $39,995 1, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 420 miles of total range and 38 miles of all-electric range2.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) announced today that the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been named a TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP), by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The award applies to vehicles built after May 2023.

ALL-NEW 2023 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID NAMEDIIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (PRNewswire)

IIHS is an independent, nonprofit organization that researches, performs evaluations, and assesses safety ratings in crashworthiness and crash-avoidance testing of production vehicles. The TSP designation is awarded for models attaining "Good" ratings in IIHS' driver-side and passenger-side small overlap frontal tests, original moderate overlap frontal, and an Acceptable rating in IIHS' updated side crashworthiness crash evaluations. Additionally, vehicles must be available with an advanced or superior rating for daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard acceptable- or good-rated headlights

"As the only mass-market plug-in hybrid electric vehicle to offer seating for seven and available DC fast charging, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is designed to provide protection for families," said Mark Chaffin, CEO of MMNA. "With an enviable suite of crash avoidance and safety features, as well as the sophisticated Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, this is a vehicle that blends safety and technology into one affordable package."

The entire Outlander family – Plug-in Hybrid, internal combustion, 40th Anniversary and RALLIART trim - offers an array of standard and available advanced driver assistance systems for driver convenience and confidence. MI-PILOT Assist integrates Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Sign Recognition to maintain appropriate speed and following distance and keep the vehicle in the center of the lane.3

Depending on trim level, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also offers: Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW & LDP), Driver Attention Alert, Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic High Beam (AHB), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) and a Multiview Camera system. 4, 5, 6, 7

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com .

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

Disclaimers

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license, dealer charges, and options. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1,345 ( Alaska / Hawaii $1,470 ). Pricing at the time of this news release. Prices are subject to change without notice. Features, packages and additional equipment are based on the latest information available at the time of this release and are subject to change without notice. Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. MI-PILOT Assist is a driver assistance system only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. The driver must remain engaged with the driving task and monitor the environment at all times. The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. Available feature. The Blind Spot Warning (BSW) system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, this system may not detect other vehicles correctly. Not available on all models.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.