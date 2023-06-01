Berry Aviation Teams with Columbia Helicopters to Win Philippine Airlift Support Contract

SAN MARCOS, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team of Berry Aviation, Inc (BAI) and Columbia Helicopters has been awarded a key defense contract to provide airlift and medical support to US and coalition forces operating and in the Philippines by United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM).

BAI's impeccable history of providing safe and reliable air transportation and casualty evacuation on the African continent and their 20+ years of safe and expeditionary operations in the Pacific theater made them the clear choice for Columbia's winning team of operators and support companies. The contract is scheduled to start in August and has a base year and two 1-year options.

"Berry is pleased to be on a team led by Columbia Helicopters that will serve US and host nation forces in the Philippines. The Berry-Columbia team will bring the right aircraft and people together to provide the mobility and medical evacuation services that are critical to mission success," stated Stan Finch, BAI president. "Berry Aviation brings great experience and mission diversification to our combined forces in the Philippines," added Sean Iverson, Berry COO.

Berry Aviation, a portfolio company with Acorn Growth Companies (AGC), is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. With nearly 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, Berry Aviation operates a broad portfolio of specialized aviation solutions that includes Government Services, On-Demand Cargo, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and Passenger Operations under Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, and Part 135 Air Ambulance (MEDEVAC and CASEVAC). The company is certified as an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and is medically accredited by NAAMTA and CAMTS.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com.

