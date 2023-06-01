Food52's New Video Series to Feature New Slate of Shows Hosted by Cooks in Residence

Season features new and existing 'faces of Food52' with a complementary Creator Network to serve as an incubator for fresh talent

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food52 , the next-generation food media, home, and cooking company, announces the launch of the new seasons of premium content featuring Food52's Cooks in Residence, as well as the addition of new shows with fresh personalities across baking, grilling, cocktails, and home. The season showcases engaging content from well-known Cooks in Residence including Erin McDowell, Lucas Sin, Melina Hammer, Mandy Lee and the Five Marys, as well as new content from emerging talents Jun Loh and Harper Fendler.

Credit Food52 Logo (PRNewswire)

Founder and Executive Chair Amanda Hesser will also lead two new shows: 'Amanda Messes Up in the Kitchen' which will premiere twice per month, and 'Founder Files,' which will release monthly.

"Our Cooks in Residence today are the faces of Food52, serving as ambassadors to the Food52 community and bringing our brand into people's homes," said Alex Bellos, CEO, Food52. "These flagship video series will feature more of the content and personalities our viewers love, while allowing additional opportunities for our brand partners to interact with talent and our robust community. We'll also be expanding our Creator Network, the program that nurtures fresh voices and explores new content opportunities that our community is hungry for."

The Cooks in Residence program has been reimagined to allow the residents to build a deeper connection with Food52's audience across platforms, while also enabling advertisers an opportunity to engage authentically with audiences on a commerce-enabled editorial platform. Advertisers and brand partners will also be able to utilize the content created on their channels. The 360-degree partnerships include custom recipe development, product development, commerce with the Food52 shop, and brand advertiser integrations. By the end of this year, more than 10 ongoing shows with Food52 Cooks in Residence will be live with dynamic content to inspire cooks of all ages and experiences.

To supplement the program, the Food52 Creator Network is a proven way to introduce premium content creators--including mega- and micro-influencers--to the Food52 consumer base. The program includes established creators Millie Peartree, Brian Lindo, Valerie Gordon, Peter Som, and Ronnie Woo, as well as emerging voices Becca Jacobs, Max Nelson, Erin Silberman, Lorenzo Tavani, and Timothy Dang. Food52 is also developing premium video content with internal talent including Elizabeth Spiridakis Olson, Emily Ziemski, Isabel Montes, and Cesar Perez. More than 30 new creators will be added across platforms and categories by the end of the year. The mutually beneficial agreement includes social media video content, community kitchen appearances, licensed recipes, and Food52 shop partnership.

Watch the Food52 Cooks in Residence and content creators on the Food52 website , YouTube channel , and across social media platforms (@Food52).

FOOD52 is a next-generation cooking and home company, named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, with a monthly reach of more than 30 million people. The digital hub challenges the models of traditional media and retailers, combining content, commerce, and community around the belief that the kitchen is the heart of the home and that food is the center of a well-lived life. Food52 connects a global community of experts and amateurs, supporting them with inspirational, useful content — recipes, videos, podcasts, cookbooks and more — and outfitting them with products that make them happy. In addition to a curated Shop that features hundreds of makers, the Food52 family of brands includes the lighting and lifestyle goods company Schoolhouse and the heritage home brand Dansk.

Food52 Media Contact: Alison Seibert,

The James Collective

alison@thejamescollective.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Food52