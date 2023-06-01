LexisNexis Insurance Market Insights Named 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution

Detailed personal auto claims and shopping insights help insurers act on emerging trends more quickly, confidently

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading data and analytics provider for insurance, today announced that LexisNexis® Insurance Market Insights was named a 2023 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.

LexisNexis® Insurance Market Insights helps auto insurers to identify and act more quickly and confidently on emerging trends in severity, frequency and shopping activity for underwriting and claims. These market-wide insights, delivered via a suite of industry benchmarking reports and derived from industry contributory sources, provide insurers a more comprehensive view of their current market results against the industry – 60-80% faster than the industry standard. This customizable view allows carriers to benchmark themselves against current industry performance. Leveraging these valuable insights, insurance carriers can now evaluate their strategy and business activities with a keen eye focused on improving profitability.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , known as the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. LexisNexis Insurance Market Insights was selected as a finalist from among hundreds of nominations across dozens of categories.

"The 2023 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who are out in front, leading their industries forward," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."

"We are honored to be considered a finalist for this distinguished award which reflects our deep knowledge of the auto insurance industry and the power of insight to make actionable decisions," said Ryan Hupp, director of product management, Insurance, at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "In an ever-evolving competitive market and varying economic environment, insurers need access to a current market view to make strategic business decisions and better position themselves in the industry. Simply put, Insurance Market Insights helps insurers get feedback sooner in order to figure out if what you're doing is working or not."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations June 21-22, 2023, at 1pm EST.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and connects learners and educators. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better communication across the information ecosystem.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.co.uk and www.relx.com.

