PACSUN AND THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART CELEBRATES COLLABORATION WITH NEW FINE ART-INSPIRED CAPSULE COLLECTION

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun presents its third collection with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, available now. The collaboration continues with a mission to highlight prized artwork from the legendary museum through covetable apparel with a contemporary design aesthetic.

Celebrating The Met as a New York landmark, this summer collection features artwork depicting iconic locales across the state, including the Statue of Liberty, the majestic Hudson River and historic Governors Island. Each piece in the collection is designed to capture the grandeur of these renowned destinations, further immersing Pacsun customers into the world of fine art.

This third iteration includes dedicated men's and women's apparel, referencing a selection of works from The Met collection, as well as its logo, adapted onto casual loungewear and trendy, elevated silhouettes. Men's styles consist of an array of Pacsun tees, hoodies, crewnecks and shorts. The women's line integrates the latest must-haves including a matching corset top and midi skirt, a baby tee and bike short set, a reversible quilted jacket, and loungewear. The collection is accessibly priced between $30-$80 and is available in sizes XS-XL.

"We are thrilled to present our third collaboration with the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art, showcasing new styles that pay homage to the vibrant city of New York. By bridging fashion and art, we ignite a sense of creativity and cultural appreciation among our community," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising. "Additionally, we are excited that for the first time we are providing online early access to the collection for purchases made with Apple Pay, before we make it available more broadly tomorrow."

"Art-inspired apparel provides an unmatched opportunity for creative expression through personal style," said Josh Romm, Head of Licensing & Partnerships at The Met. "This third collection with Pacsun exemplifies our shared goal of bringing famous works of art to everyday life, engaging audiences with The Met collection outside the walls of the museum. We are proud to continue working with Pacsun, and look forward to launching inspiring designs in the future."

Earlier this week, Pacsun hosted an intimate gathering at The Met with special guests of Pacsun to commemorate the exquisite co-branded collection. Guests were treated to a private viewing and tour of the newly unveiled exhibition Van Gogh's Cypresses, on-view at The Met Fifth Avenue through August 27.

The Met x Pacsun collection is available to shop exclusively with Apple Pay® at www.pacsun.com and on the Pacsun app today from 8:00 a.m. PST for 24 hours. Starting June 2 at 8:00 a.m. PST, the collection will be widely accessible online and in physical stores. Beanstalk, The Met's brand licensing agency, arranged the collaboration for The Met x Pacsun. Images of the collection can be downloaded HERE .

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT THE MET

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

ABOUT APPLE PAY

