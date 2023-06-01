Welltrack Connect expands to support the state of Iowa's K-12 Educators and Students with access to behavioral health providers through its partnership with The Scanlan Center for School Mental Health

Welltrack Connect's new partnership with The University of Iowa's Scanlan Center for School Mental Health will expand Iowa's access to important behavioral health care services

PORTLAND, Ore., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocall Services, the team behind the Welltrack Ecosystem of Solutions launched an exciting new partnership with The Scanlan Center for School Mental Health.

Protocall's Welltrack Connect supports Iowa's K-12 Educators and Students with access to behavioral health providers

With Welltrack Connect , K-12 educators and students in Iowa can find the right mental health care provider for their needs. The network of community providers streamlines referrals, expands access to mental health care services, and makes it easy to search for and contact licensed therapists, counselors, psychologists, and psychiatric medication providers.

Alissa Doobay PhD, Director of Clinical Services at the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health explains, "We know that there are excellent mental health resources available in Iowa, but we lack an integrated system for locating those resources to connect clients with providers. This is exacerbated by Iowa being a rural state – there are resource-rich regions, as well as resource deserts. Through our partnership with Welltrack Connect, we hope to streamline the referral process, reduce wait times, and help individuals connect with the mental health resources they need across the state of Iowa."

With community-boosting capabilities like custom referrals, insurance verification, and scheduling all in one platform, Welltrack Connect will help the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health bridge school mental health services with timely continued care.

"We're excited to partner with the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, and we champion its efforts to expand Iowa's access to care. At every step of the journey, we'll be there to help the community get the most out of Welltrack Connect," says Phil Evans, CEO of Protocall Services.

Connect is part of the Welltrack Ecosystem – the only all-in-one behavioral health platform with Protocall's trusted crisis care at its heart. This partnership will help advance the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health's mission of providing social, emotional behavioral, and psychological services to all of Iowa's schools across 99 counties.

PreK-12 s­chool staff, educators, and students can access Welltrack Connect via the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health's Clinical Services web page or https://scsmh.welltrack-connect.com .

