Dev Shah declared champion of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

CINCINNATI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dev Shah, a 14-year-old speller from Largo, Florida, is the champion of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old speller from Largo, Florida, is the champion of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Photo courtesy: E. M. Pio Roda / Scripps National Spelling Bee (PRNewswire)

Shah earned the prestigious title in round 15, when he correctly spelled "psammophile," which is defined as "an organism that prefers or thrives in sandy soils or areas."

Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), presented the championship trophy moments before ION signed off from the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"Dev proved his mettle tonight. His determined focus was captivating – a true reflection of his preparation and poise," Symson said. "The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a familiar American experience that inspires and moves us all – it shines a spotlight on camaraderie, learning and language. As the longtime steward of this nearly 100-year-old tradition, Scripps is proud to celebrate Dev and all the young leaders who took the stage this week."

This was Shah's third time participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. An 8th grader at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School, he placed 76th in 2021 and 51st in 2019.

He receives:

From Scripps: a $50,000 cash prize, commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee;

From Merriam- Webster : a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from the Bee's dictionary partner;

From Encyclopædia Britannica: $400 of reference works, including a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium;

From SugarBee® Apple: a $2,500 prize package supporting local celebrations in the champion's hometown;

From Scholastic: $2,000 Scholastic Dollars to be donated to the school of the champion's choice in their honor.

Charlotte Walsh of Arlington, Virginia, representing Fairfax County Council PTA, placed second in the competition and will receive $25,000.

Surya Kapu of South Jordan, Utah, representing The City Journals, tied for third in the competition and will receive $12,500.

Shradha Rachamreddy of San Jose, California, representing San Ramon Valley Rotary Club, tied for third in the competition and will receive $12,500.

The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Competition began Tuesday with 229 spellers. Round-by-round results are available at spellingbee.com.

Photos from the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee are available on the Scripps National Spelling Bee's official Flickr page at flickr.com/scrippsbee/.

Watch the finals again on Scripps News

The finals aired exclusively on Scripps Networks, which includes popular entertainment networks ION, Bounce, DeFy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. The finals will re-broadcast on Scripps News, Scripps' 24/7 news network, at 9 p.m. ET Friday and at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. The Scripps Networks can be found free over-the-air as well as on cable, satellite and streaming platforms.

