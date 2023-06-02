Radiance Technologies Joins Peraton to Deliver S&TI Solutions to MSIC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) is proud to join Peraton in delivering scientific and technical intelligence (S&TI) solutions to the Defense Intelligence Agency/Missile and Space Intelligence Center (DIA/MSIC). Peraton was awarded the SIA 3 Countering Advanced Conventional Weapons Analytical Requirements (SCAR) task order for S&TI support services under the Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3) program. The task order has a value of $284M and a one-year base period of performance with four, one-year periods. The SCAR effort involves the analysis of foreign weapon systems across all MSIC's missions and disciplines, including air and missile defense systems, ballistic missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, and directed energy weapons.

"We are pleased to combine forces with Radiance to support MSIC at new levels of impact," said Roger Mason, Ph.D., President of Peraton's Space & Intelligence Sector.

"We partnered with Peraton because we believe that our team can provide new innovative and creative approaches to help MSIC expand its ability to respond to the rapid growth of advanced threats. While Radiance has supported MSIC for over 15 years, we are excited to have this opportunity to expand our support to MSIC's critical mission," said Dr. Karl Walli, Executive Vice President at Radiance.

