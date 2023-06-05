Hard Rock Hotel New York introduces experiences for guests to "Love Out Loud" this June

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel New York continues to amplify their year-round commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community with a dynamic line-up that hits all the right notes throughout June and beyond. From a one-of-a-kind suite designed by Grammy®-winning singer songwriter Kim Petras to a late-night gala in The Venue on Music Row hosted by New York icon Susanne Bartsch, there are many moments of creative expression and inclusivity to bring the entire community together in celebration of love and solidarity. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation® is at the heart of these unique partnerships and experiences uniting various philanthropic efforts around significant causes as the brand sustains their guiding principle to Love All – Serve All.

Hard Rock Hotel New York introduces Love Out Loud Suite (PRNewswire)

"Love Out Loud" Suite: Notable LGBTQIA+ figures have created special 'Love Out Loud' Suites at select Hard Rock Hotels around the world, and Hard Rock Hotel New York has teamed up with singer-songwriter, Kim Petras , to reimagine one Platinum suite with a Terrace. The artist's personality shines throughout with her signature pink hue infused in the design, bespoke artwork, an interactive gaming area, and photo worthy creative touches. Play Kim's Grammy®-winning music while indulging in her hospitality rider or soak in the city views from the fully outfitted and expansive outdoor terrace. Available now through July 9 for overnight stays, the "Love Out Loud" Suite starts at $1,200 , plus tax, per night. In honor of this unique offering, Hard Rock is a proud sponsor of The Trevor Project - an organization making strides in advocacy, education, and crisis support for LGBTQIA+ youth. Hard Rock has contributed a $50,000 donation supporting their mission. To reserve the "Love Out Loud" Suite, email



Notable LGBTQIA+ figures have created special 'Love Out Loud' Suites at select Hard Rock Hotels around the world, and Hard Rock Hotel New York has teamed up with singer-songwriter,, to reimagine one Platinum suite with a Terrace. The artist's personality shines throughout with her signature pink hue infused in the design, bespoke artwork, an interactive gaming area, and photo worthy creative touches. Play Kim's Grammy®-winning music while indulging in her hospitality rider or soak in the city views from the fully outfitted and expansive outdoor terrace. Available now throughfor overnight stays, the "Love Out Loud" Suite starts at, plus tax, per night. In honor of this unique offering, Hard Rock is a proud sponsor of- an organization making strides in advocacy, education, and crisis support for LGBTQIA+ youth. Hard Rock has contributed adonation supporting their mission. To reserve the "Love Out Loud" Suite, email reservations@hrhnewyork.com or call the Hotel directly at +1 (212) 970-1200.

Take Music to New Heights: Come Early, Stay Late is a nightlife event that steals the show on Thursdays at RT60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge with performances by acclaimed DJs and celebrity talent. June brings the Pride Edition of Come Early, Stay Late with a phenomenal roster from the LGBTQIA+ community including Quiana Parks , Timo Weiland , Lady Bunny, and Nina Sky.





Pride Ball: Known as New York City's patron saint of transformation and inclusion, Susanne Bartsch will be hosting an extravagant Pride Ball at The Venue on Music Row on Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 p.m. Known for the elaborate, eccentric parties she has thrown for decades, all are invited to come together and celebrate into the late hours of the night.





"Love Out Loud" Moleskine Notebooks: Authentic storytelling is at the core of the collaboration between Hard Rock Hotels and Moleskine. The Limited-Edition "Love Out Loud" Moleskine notebook – celebrating individuality and creativity – is available for purchase in Rock Shop during Pride Month. All proceeds from each notebook will be donated to the OnePULSE Foundation, which was established to open minds and hearts following the Pulse Nightclub tragedy in Florida .





Pride in the Community: Taking Pride to the streets, Hard Rock Hotel New York is partnering with Daniel Albanese, filmmaker of Out in The Streets, and visual artist David Puck, to create a striking mural that will be on display on the Lower East Side. Known for their colorful abstract portraits, Puck's mural in partnership with Hard Rock Hotel New York, is inspired by Sasha Colby , winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. Their work can be seen on Houston and 2nd Avenue starting June 2 .

To complement the opportunities for hotel guests and New Yorkers to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, Hard Rock Hotel New York will also host a series of private parties including a fashion-forward event with The Daily Front Row featuring a surprise musical performance, as well as an exclusive Artists Den Pride concert that will later air as part of season 5 in Summer 2023.

Photo and video assets for Hard Rock Hotel New York's "Love Out Loud" Suite and supporting events and programming can be found here. For more information and reservations, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york, https://www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york/pride.aspx, or follow along at @hardrockhotelnyc .

About Hard Rock Hotel New York:

Taking center stage in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Hard Rock Hotel New York graces the iconic skyline at 159 West 48th Street. The hotel features 446 exquisitely designed guest rooms and specialty suites, including the standout two-floor Rockstar Suite complete with a private 1,600 sq. ft. terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the city's vibrant energy. Paying homage to the mecca of recording studios and music stores that once lined the block, the must-visit entertainment destination features a legendary memorabilia collection honoring musicians from and inspired by New York City. The show stopping event space, The Venue on Music Row plays host to A-list concerts, interviews and more, complemented by regular live and unplugged musical performances across the public spaces. Guests and locals are able to discover innovative culinary concepts including the upscale NYY Steak for fine dining, RT60 Rooftop bar and lounge offering expansive views from the 34th floor, and the brand's signature Sessions Restaurant & Bar open day to night. In true Hard Rock style, the hotel offers an array of signature brand experiences and amenities including Rock Om® program fusing the practice of yoga with the rhythm of a custom DJ-curated soundtrack for on-demand in-room sessions, and the Sound of Your Stay® which allows guests to listen to Tracks® curated playlists by artists and musicians, Crosley record players available upon request with Wax®, or play a Fender guitar with Picks® in the privacy of their room. Additional Roxity® programming brings to life family attractions and entertainment while the Unleashed® pet program welcomes four legged friends. Guests are also invited to exchange the traditional city map for Soundtracks® interactive area guides which are curated by Hard Rock and musical artists to showcase the best of each destination. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Hard Rock Hotel New York (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock Hotel New York) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel New York