MOHEGAN NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 100 GLOBAL MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2023

Mohegan Ranked 85 Among 100 Global Companies Recognized for Team Member Sentiment and Satisfaction

UNCASVILLE, Conn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list, and Mohegan was ranked 85. The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in the Most Loved Workplace® developed in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million team members from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the most loved workplaces," said Patricia Smith, Mohegan's Chief People Officer. "At Mohegan, we prioritize creating a culture where team members feel valued, supported and empowered to contribute to our mission. This recognition is a testament to our entire team's hard work, dedication and commitment. As a global organization with properties already in Canada, this award comes on the brink of our plan to recruit an additional 2,000 Mohegan team members for our new INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Korea. We look forward to onboarding these team members into our Most Loved Workplace!"

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge team member sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"I am honored and humbled that Mohegan has been named to the Newsweek Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list and to have been ranked at 85. This is an exciting result after Mohegan was ranked among the Top 100 U.S. Companies in 2022," said Ray Pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan. "We are committed to fostering a positive and supportive workplace culture at Mohegan. Guided by the Spirit of Aquai, which represents our way of being welcoming, cooperative, building relationships, and having mutual respect for others, we strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and empowered to do their best work. Having been a Mohegan team member for more than 20 years, I can attest that this recognition strengthens our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation, and we are proud to be included alongside some of the best companies in the world."

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant," says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

"Since our initial publication of the Most Loved Workplaces® List in 2021, the workplace landscape has undergone a significant transformation, including shifts like Return to Office, Hybrid Work, The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Layoffs, among others," says Most Loved Workplace® Founder and CEO Louis Carter. "Throughout these changes, the crucial element consistently tied to the success of a Most Loved Workplace® culture, which attracts and motivates exceptional talent, is cultivating positive and more meaningful connections between companies and employees. This year's featured companies on the Most Loved Workplace® list exemplify this principle, even globally."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit www.newsweek.com.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

