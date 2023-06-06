GGV Capital Promotes Diversity and Inclusion in the Tech Industry

Announces NextGen Fellowship 2023

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm, is proud to announce NextGen Fellowship 2023, an initiative designed to provide college students from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds across the United States with access to the tech industry. The program brings together a diverse cohort of future startup founders and aims to address the glaring gap in diversity statistics in the tech sector.

Now in its third year, the 2023 cohort comprises 21 extraordinary students selected from a pool of 1,800 applicants representing 326 colleges and universities. Hailing from prestigious institutions such as Augustana University (South Dakota), Kennesaw State University (Georgia), Rhodes College (Tennessee), Wayne State College (Nebraska), University of Michigan, University of Southern California, and the University of Toronto, among others, the 2023 cohort consists of highly talented software engineers, data scientists, and sales and finance interns.

GGV portfolio companies participating in the Fellowship include startups such as Bitsight , Neon , Novo , and Yami , and public companies such as Coinbase , HashiCorp , and Wish .

"At GGV Capital, we firmly believe that access is the key to changing the diversity landscape in the tech industry," said Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital and leader of the firm's DEI effort. "The NextGen Fellows program is a critical step toward bridging the gap and providing opportunities for individuals from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds."

"We are thrilled to support these talented students and foster their growth through direct experience and innovative curriculum as the next generation of tech founders and leaders," added Jen Holmstrom, Operating Partner, GGV Capital.

The NextGen Fellows program was launched in 2021 as part of GGV Capital's commitment to addressing systemic inequity following the tragic murders of six AAPI women in Atlanta and the killing of George Floyd. Over the past two years, the program has successfully placed 39 interns, with 100% of the 2022 cohort receiving full-time offers upon completion and several launching new startup companies including one accepted by Y Combinator.

The program, which commences on June 13, provides an 8-week paid internship at participating GGV Capital portfolio companies. In addition to hands-on experience, Fellows will participate in a dedicated cohort with GGV Capital with access to a world-class leadership development curriculum, one-on-one career counseling, and access to the extensive GGV network.

For more information about the NextGen Fellows program, visit: https://www.ggvc.com/ggv-nextgen-fellow.

About GGV Capital

GGV Capital is a global venture capital firm focused on multi-stage, sector-focused investments. Recognizing that the talent to build great companies can come from anywhere, the firm invests in founders building category-leading companies around the world. Founded in 2000 with roots in Singapore and Silicon Valley, GGV has expanded with additional offices in San Francisco, New York, Shanghai, and Beijing. The firm manages $9.2 billion in investments across the United States, Canada, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and Israel. Over the past two decades, the firm has backed more than 400 companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Alibaba, BigCommerce, Boss Zhipin, Bowery Farming, Grab, Full Truck Alliance, HashiCorp, Hello, Keep, Kujiale, NIU, Opendoor Technologies, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Square, StockX, Udaan, Wish, XPeng, Zendesk, and more. More information can be found at www.ggvc.com and @ggvcapital.

