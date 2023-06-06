MANTESE HONIGMAN, P.C., ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LAW OFFICE LOCATION IN ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantese Honigman, P.C., a national business law firm, has relocated its St. Louis, Missouri office to a newly-remodeled building at 518 S. Hanley Road in Clayton. Established in 1994, Mantese Honigman, P.C. handles complex business litigation in state and federal courts in Missouri and across the United States. In addition to business and commercial disputes, the firm's award-winning attorneys also handle class actions and health care matters.

In addition to its newly-relocated St. Louis office, Mantese Honigman, P.C., maintains offices in Troy (Detroit), Michigan and in New York City. The firm's diverse team of 15 attorneys includes attorneys licensed in Missouri, Michigan, New York, Florida, Illinois, and Indiana. The firm represents both plaintiffs and defendants and has recovered over $1 billion to date for its clients.

The firm's CEO, Gerard V. Mantese, and his sister and law partner, Theresamarie Mantese, grew up in St. Louis and both graduated from the St. Louis University School of Law. Partner Dave Honigman, a former Michigan State Senator who joined Mantese in 2009, spearheads the firm's class action practice. Partners Doug Toering and Ian Williamson focus on the firm's business litigation practice. Theresamarie Mantese handles health care law and class action matters, while Terry Milne Osgood heads the firm's appellate practice. Gerard Mantese is actively involved with the firm's largest cases in all practice areas.

Most of the firm's lawyers have been recognized as Super Lawyers and have received other honors and accolades. Gerard Mantese, Mr. Toering, and Mr. Williamson have each been recognized as top "Go To" business attorneys by Michigan Lawyers Weekly. Gerard Mantese holds leadership positions in the New York County and Michigan State Bars. Mr. Toering and Mr. Williamson are active in the State Bar of Michigan's Business Law Section, for which Mr. Toering is a former Chair and currently heads two committees, and Mr. Williamson is a current officer.

Commenting on the firm's practice overall, Mr. Mantese emphasized, "Our firm is committed to building on our record of success and excellent representation of business owners in courts around the country. Moving our Missouri office to Clayton will allow us to continue expanding our footprint in the Midwest and beyond." www.manteselaw.com

Gerard V. Mantese, Esq., CEO

gmantese@manteselaw.com

Cell: 248-515-6419

Mantese Honigman, PC

Missouri Office:

518 S Hanley Rd. | St. Louis, MO 63105 (in Clayton)

Phone: 314-656-6927

Michigan Office:

1361 E. Big Beaver Rd.| Troy, MI 48083

Phone: 248-457-9200

Manhattan Office:

250 East 54th Street #25A | New York, NY 10022

Phone: 212-401-4008

www.manteselaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mantese and Associates, P.C.