MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH HIAP HOE LIMITED TO BRING THE ALOFT HOTELS BRAND TO SINGAPORE

Aloft Singapore Novena, set to be the brand's entry to Singapore and the largest Aloft in the world, is expected to open in Q3 2023

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Hiap Hoe Limited, through HH Properties Pte. Ltd, to bring the design-forward Aloft Hotels brand to Singapore. Following a strategic conversion, the signing of the 785-room hotel expects to open in in Q3 2023, marking the Aloft brand's debut in Singapore and the largest Aloft hotel in the world.

Aloft Singapore Novena - West Wing - Lobby (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to announce our third collaboration with Marriott International as we venture and introduce the first Aloft hotel in Singapore," said Mr. Teo Ho Beng, Chief Executive Officer, Hiap Hoe Limited. "Aloft Singapore Novena expects to feature a contemporary and dynamic space that caters to the needs of design-savvy, next-generation travelers and locals. We are excited to provide an urban-inspired gathering place that embodies the Aloft brand's unique personality and energy, tailored for individuals who value boldness, style and connectivity."

Aloft Singapore Novena will be comprised of two towers and is strategically located in Zhongshan Park, a mixed-use development in the cultural district of Balestier. This area is renowned for its rich heritage and is situated along the Balestier Heritage Trail, surrounded by an array of famous local eateries and linked to the integrated dynamic healthcare precinct, Healthcity Novena.

Designed by Singapore-based DP Architects, the hotel's exterior takes on clean simple forms and will blend harmoniously with Zhongshan Park's natural surroundings. With interiors of the hotel aesthetically designed by KKS International, Aloft Singapore Novena will showcase a vibrant atmosphere akin to the Aloft Hotels brand. Guestrooms will feature ultra-comfortable Sealy beds, custom amenities, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch LCD televisions and walk-in rainfall showers.

Dining options at Aloft Singapore Novena include a modern Chinese and local seafood restaurant, and a Halal-certified buffet restaurant.

The range of facilities available on the property will feature an outdoor pool, state-of-the-art gym. Business travelers can also plan to host meetings in the hotel's pillarless and modern event spaces.

"The signing of Aloft Singapore Novena heralds the expected arrival of Marriott International's 14th hotel in Singapore and we are delighted to be launching the Aloft brand in the country together with such an experienced partner as Hiap Hoe Limited," said Gautam Bhandari, Market Vice President for Singapore and Maldives, Marriott International. "With the site's proximity to the city's Central Business District as well as to local attractions and green spaces, the location is strategically placed to enable us to attract both business and leisure guests."

Renderings of the property are available at the link here.

About Hiap Hoe Limited

Hiap Hoe Limited is a regional premium real estate group known for the development of luxury and mid-tier residential as well as hotel-cum-commercial properties that are distinct in design and preferred for their excellent location and investment prospects. In addition to the ownership of several hotels across the region, the Group also holds a diversified portfolio of retail, commercial and residential assets for property investments both locally and in overseas. Hiap Hoe's flagship development is Zhongshan Park, the integrated hotel-cum-commercial development along Balestier Road that sits just opposite the historic Sun Yat-Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, comprising Aloft Singapore Novena, formerly known as Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park and Days Hotel by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park, Zhongshan Mall and an office tower. The Group also owns two hotels in Australia, Aloft Perth Hotel, which has 224 rooms and Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands, a 273-room hotel, both managed by Marriott International. Hiap Hoe had entered the United Kingdom's hospitality industry with the purchase of a 220-room hotel, Holiday Inn Express Trafford City, in Manchester in 2017. For more information, please visit www.hiaphoe.com.

About Aloft Hotels®

Aloft Hotels currently encompasses 215 hotels in 29 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike, Aloft is best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat – it is Different. By Design. – using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of its guests. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

