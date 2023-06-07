Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. Receives Presidential "E" Award for Exports

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a ceremony in Washington, D.C. yesterday, the U.S. Department of Commerce presented Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. ("ACT") the President's "E" Award, the highest honor given to U.S. exporters. ACT is one of just eleven manufacturers in the United States receiving the President's "E" Award this year. ACT was recognized for its sustained growth in a wide range of international markets over the past four years. The President's "E" Award was created in 1961 by Executive Order of President John F. Kennedy and is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

ACT Receives President's E Award from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Pictured from left to right is Secretary Gina Raimondo, Jon Zuo, President ACT, Adam Say, International Business Development Manager, ACT. (PRNewswire)

"Advanced Cooling Technologies has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion..."

In recognizing ACT, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "Advanced Cooling Technologies has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The "E" Awards Committee was impressed with the scale of ACT's sales to twenty-seven international markets. Your achievements have contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs."

Adam Say, International Business Development Manager of ACT, added: "We are honored to receive this award. Our purpose is to solve our customers' most challenging thermal problems with the best value engineered products and innovative technologies, no matter where they are in the world."

Since inception, ACT has strived to become the best thermal management company in the world. In working towards this vision, it was paramount for ACT to demonstrate success internationally. Over time, ACT's commitment to evolving its compliance team, establishing a global sales force, exploring international tradeshows, and finding strategic customers that push the envelope on innovation brought it to a point where ACT could target cutting-edge thermal solutions.

ACT's global growth includes a variety of markets, countries, and technologies, some spanning a decade or more. In the medical field, ACT developed partnerships with Inheco (Germany) and GE Healthcare (US & Asian/Europe markets), both of which provided critical equipment in the battle against COVID-19. In the spacecraft market, ACT landed a multi-million dollar contract with URSC in India after several years of discussions and visits across the globe. In the HVAC market, ACT had one of its largest installs at the Samsung Hospital in South Korea. ACT continues finding new opportunities through strong relationship building and product-market fits, including technologies positioned to meet the growing demand for clean energy and the globalization of civil and commercial space programs. "We look forward to continued and growing partnerships with current and future customers across the globe," said Bryan Muzyka, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ACT. He added, "We're building an organization that can compete at a high level internationally, from product development and manufacturing, to export and logistical knowledge, to high quality technical responsiveness, to meet the increasing demand for highly engineered thermal solutions in the global market."

For more information, please visit www.1-ACT.com

About Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.: Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. is a premier thermal management solutions company, providing design and manufacturing services to meet our customers' needs across all points of the product lifecycle. ACT is the only U.S.-based Heat Pipe manufacturer that routinely ships Heat Pipe products for terrestrial, spacecraft, and high-temperature applications. We serve our global customers' thermal management and energy recovery needs in diverse Markets including Defense, Aerospace, Electronics, HVAC energy recovery, Medical, Enclosure Cooling and Calibration Equipment. We specialize in providing innovative and performance-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer.

About the President's "E" Award: The President's "E" Award was created by Executive Order of the President to recognize to persons, firms or organizations which contribute significantly in the effort to increase U.S. exports. The building ACT occupies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania has a rich history of E Award recipients dating back to 1943. RCA, which once occupied the same building, received an E Award in 1943 and went on to receive two (2) E Star awards. This building has seen the manufacturing of many different types of vacuum tubes (Navy Plant, RCA Television, ACT Military and Industrial) and now it will hold its second Presidential E Award recipient.

