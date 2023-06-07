ITIMES: Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok "Overseas Korean Network Hub Will Help Incheon Grow as a Global City"

INCHEON, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 5, 2023, the opening ceremony of the Overseas Korean Affairs Office was held in Incheon, South Korea.

President Yoon Suk-Yeol (L) and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jung-bok (R) at the opening ceremony of the Overseas Korean Affairs Office. (ITIMES) (PRNewswire)

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol attended the ceremony and wished for the development of the Overseas Korean Affairs Office.

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok said, "We welcome the relocation of the Overseas Korean Administration to Songdo, Incheon, which was a pledge of President Yoon, and we will do our best to build a global Korean community by closely connecting the overseas Korean community and establishing a foundation for mutual development."

