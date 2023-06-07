Possession Partner Welcomes Sales Icon Kimberly Cameron to Its Powerhouse Team, Unleashing a New Era of Growth for Eviction Management Services Platform

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Possession Partner, a division of rental housing revenue recovery leader Hunter Warfield, proudly announces the latest addition to its dynamic team – the legendary sales icon, Kimberly Cameron. With an impressive track record of success and a charismatic approach to business, Cameron is set to ignite a new era of achievement for Possession Partner and its clients.

First tech-enabled eviction management software hires industry veteran to spearhead new era of growth.

Renowned for her exceptional business acumen and unwavering dedication to excellence, Cameron brings over 25 years of industry knowledge and experience to Possession Partner's already formidable lineup of talented professionals. Her extraordinary ability to build and nurture client relationships, combined with her strategic mindset, has consistently propelled Cameron to the forefront of the multifamily housing industry as a true sales professional.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to our team," said Hunter Warfield's CEO, Stephen Sobota. "This is a pivotal moment for our organization as we secure the services of one of the most respected sales professionals in the industry. Kimberly's impressive achievements, straightforward approach, and unwavering commitment to delivering results align perfectly with our core values and our vision for the future."

With Cameron's arrival, Possession Partner is poised to leverage her immense talent and expertise to drive sales throughout the U.S.

"I am genuinely excited to join forces with Possession Partner and be part of a team that shares my passion for innovation, growth, and client success," Cameron commented. "Together, we will redefine how the multifamily housing industry centralizes and manages evictions, a critical component of successful operations and healthy NOI for any property management company. I look forward to contributing to Possession Partner's ongoing success and making a lasting impact in the industry."

The addition of Cameron represents a significant milestone for Hunter Warfield and Possession Partner, reinforcing its position as a powerhouse in the rental housing industry.

About Hunter Warfield: Hunter Warfield is the rental housing industry leader in every facet of rent recovery solutions, from early delinquency to former resident. With over 30 years of industry expertise, we handle your residents' delinquencies with transparency, compliance, and compassion.

About Possession Partner:

Available in California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas with extensive near-term expansion plans, the Possession Partner platform leverages technology to coordinate all eviction-related paperwork, communication, and filings on behalf of rental housing properties.The platform also establishes the relationship between properties and eviction attorneys, and facilitates all correspondence with the court.

