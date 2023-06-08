AnitaB.org Releases 2022 Technical Equity Experience Survey (TechEES) Report Focused on Women Technologists' Experiences

Despite the corporate and private sector's 2020 diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging promises, more than 90% of those surveyed experienced recent discrimination at school or work.

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org , the global nonprofit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, released its 2022 Technical Equity Experience Survey (TechEES) report focusing on the lived experiences, goals, and needs of women technologists. The national response to police brutality in 2020 resulted in private and public promises designed to protect, support, and serve people of color and other marginalized groups; those policies and positions have slowly evaporated, as evidenced by the responses on this telling survey.

The TechEES report strives to strengthen intersectional experiences in tech by providing companies, organizations, and institutions feedback on areas of improvement. The 2022 TechEES report includes responses from 1,708 individuals across the globe collected between September 2022 and December 2022, detailing their experiences in 2022 in three specific areas: the state of women technologists' experiences in tech, career level (student, entry, mid, and senior), and intersectional identity.

"We've lost the room when it comes to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace – particularly in tech – and our annual TechEES report reflects the continued failure of those in positions of power to serve employees equitably, faithfully, and consistently," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "The TechEES report aims to consistently provide the tech industry with measurable data on the state of intersectional gender equity, directly reflecting the experiences of those affected by inequities. The 2022 report shows us where we are and is a poignant clarion call for all those in the tech industry and beyond to act now. At AnitaB.org, our goal is to continue providing actionable steps forward that break the cycle of 'all talk, no action' and instead foster fair and equitable solutions that ultimately benefit all of us."

The 2022 key findings include:

Over 90% of all women technologists report experiencing discrimination at school or work in 2022.

79.9% of Black, Latinx, Native American, and Pacific Islander (BLNP) women technologists report experiencing racial and/or ethnic discrimination.

69.0% of women technologists with disabilities experience disability discrimination in the field of tech.

53.7% of LGBTQIA+ women technologists experience discrimination based on sexual orientation.

53.3% of women tech students have a robust professional network in tech – a 33.9% improvement from 2021.

Women tech students reported experiencing gender harassment at school at higher rates ( 86.3% ) than women in tech in the workplace ( 81.5% ).

Tech women face unique challenges depending on their career level and intersecting identities: entry-level women technologists have the lowest work-life balance (57.7%), mid-career women technologists have the highest levels of burnout (81.3%), and senior-level women technologists experience being gaslit in the workplace the most (56.4%).

The 2022 report delves deeper into the prevailing disparities by offering "The Way Forward" data-driven strategies for improvement for individuals, managers, executives, organizations, and policymakers. AnitaB.org actively employs several of these strategies in its work, such as the Apprenticeship Pathways Program , Membership Program , Top Companies for Women Technologists program , and the annual Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC), the world's largest tech gathering for women and non-binary technologists, all aimed to further the nonprofit's commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive path for progress in the tech ecosystem. Each year, GHC serves as a platform for individuals of all genders – ages 18 and over – to participate in the annual TechEES survey during the Celebration. This year's GHC will occur on September 26-29, 2023. To learn more about GHC, volunteering, and sponsorships, visit https://ghc.anitab.org/ .

About AnitaB.org

At AnitaB.org, a global nonprofit organization, we envision a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the societies for whom they build it. We connect, inspire, and guide women and non-binary individuals in technical fields, as well as organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative.

Our social enterprise supports women in technical fields, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations. A full roster of programs helps women grow, learn, and develop their highest potential.

