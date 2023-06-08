New, enhanced Appointment Center by ShowingTime+ combines personal showing service with powerful data and reporting tools

This streamlined software package helps agents save time, which they can reinvest in their business to help them win in any market

SEATTLE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An unpredictable housing market means real estate agents need tools they can count on to navigate changes and grow their business. Now available nationwide, the new Appointment Center by ShowingTime+ ℠ is a software package that offers more tools at a lower price to create everyday value and help agents and brokers succeed.

According to ShowingTime+ research, agents value efficiency and time savings above all else when determining which tools to use in their business. The Appointment Center by ShowingTime+ enables agents to streamline their business so they can focus on delivering client experiences that lead to more business.

For just $15 per month, agents gain access to key products and reports that help them efficiently determine pricing strategy and simplify showing and offer management for their listings. The Appointment Center by ShowingTime+ includes around-the-clock support from experienced Appointment Center specialists, Offer Manager for simple communication between parties, the Target Market Analysis Report to help set the right list price, and the Pricing Benchmark Report to adjust list price when needed.

Appointment Center

The Appointment Center acts as a busy agent's virtual assistant, answering calls requesting showings in 20 seconds on average. This gives agents direct and immediate scheduling support that frees them from the tedious back-and-forth of setting showing appointments. Appointment Center specialists are ShowingTime+ employees trained to support agents 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so that a listing agent's business appears to be open at all times and buyers' agents can make showing requests whenever it works best for them and their clients.

Offer Manager

ShowingTime+'s Offer Manager, available in select markets, is a productivity and organizational tool that simplifies communication between listing agents, sellers and buyers' agents during the offer process. Fully integrated within ShowingTime's scheduling platform, Offer Manager enables listing agents to send a professionally formatted side-by-side comparison of all offers received on a home to a seller, from a phone or laptop, all in about 30 seconds.

Target Market Analysis

Buyers and sellers alike count on their real estate agent for local market expertise, with 74% of sellers and 76% of buyers saying that an agent who has local market and neighborhood knowledge is very or extremely important.1 Leveraging multiple-listing-service-wide pricing comparison charts, the Target Market Analysis report gives agents a full view of the price ranges that are generating the most showings in their market, so agents can pinpoint the perfect list price to bring in offers. This helps their clients avoid being among the roughly 1 in every 5 sellers this year who has had a price cut.2

Pricing Benchmark Report

If the time comes for a price reduction conversation, agents can leverage the Pricing Benchmark Report to help explain why their client's listing is sitting on the market longer than the neighbor's house down the street. The Pricing Benchmark Report highlights how a listing compares to the competition and enables agents to see their listing's relative pricing, showing activity, days on market and more. This report is available in select markets.

Together, the Target Market Analysis and the Pricing Benchmark Report combine listing data with robust showing information exclusively available through ShowingTime+ to help agents give their sellers a competitive edge.

"Tougher times mean that every dollar an agent spends toward their business counts," said Mike Lane, vice president of sales and industry affairs for ShowingTime+. "We want to give agents tools that save them time and money, while helping them build the trust with their clients that is key to getting more referrals and more business."

Agents and brokers who take advantage of Appointment Center will also soon enjoy ShowingTime's next-generation app and user experience. Launching later this summer, this new experience will feature streamlined appointment booking, an offline mode so agents never miss instructions because of poor connectivity, new calendar views and more — all with a responsive design that is simple, adaptable and intuitive to empower agents to streamline their workflows and manage their appointments more efficiently.

These tools build on the more than 20 years of experience, trust and leading customer service that agents know and expect from the ShowingTime+ product suite. The new and improved Appointment Center by ShowingTime+ is available today to all new and existing customers. Customers can access the new Appointment Center features in their ShowingTime app.

About ShowingTime+



ShowingTime+℠ is modernizing real estate for the benefit of all agents, brokers and multiple listing services (MLSs). A brand of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), ShowingTime+ provides products and services to help real estate professionals streamline their businesses and deliver elevated experiences to their customers.

The ShowingTime+ technology suite includes ShowingTime®, dotloop®, Bridge Interactive®, and Listing Media Services. ShowingTime+ products are used by hundreds of MLSs representing more than 1 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow and its affiliates help people find and get the home they want by connecting them with digital solutions, great partners, and easier buying, selling, financing and renting experiences.

Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans℠; Zillow Closing Services℠; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+℠, which includes ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, and dotloop®.

All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2023 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

1 Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report, 2022

2 Zillow research, share of listings with a price cut, January-April 2023

