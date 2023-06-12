Cognizant Joins AT&T Connected Climate Initiative, Commits to Helping Reduce One Billion Tons of CO2 Emissions by 2035

Expanded collaboration with AT&T will help shared clients navigate the path to net zero

TEANECK, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has expanded its global collaboration with AT&T by joining the AT&T Connected Climate Initiative (CCI), an industry consortium dedicated to eliminating one billion tons (the Gigaton Goal) of CO2 emissions by 2035 through the use of connectivity solutions and technology.

Joining the CCI is a natural expansion of Cognizant's relationship with AT&T and represents a strong marriage of technology, expertise and a shared commitment to helping enterprises achieve net zero status while continuing to drive digital business transformation.

"Our experience shows that companies in the Global 2000 increasingly see how transforming their businesses around sustainability goals like net zero emissions leads to better business outcomes and profitability," said Manoj Mathew, Head of Cognizant's Sustainability Services Practice. "Cognizant's deep expertise in connectivity solutions around IoT, 5G and Edge, along with specific solutions focused on driving sustainability outcomes across industries will, we believe, help achieve AT&T's Gigaton Goal, while helping our shared clients become more resilient and successful in an unpredictable world."

Cognizant's Sustainability Services Practice draws on capabilities from across the company by leveraging advisory and consulting services, using IP tools and accelerators and drawing upon the expertise of dedicated sustainability professionals within corporate functions and industry domains. The Practice helps clients build sustainability outcomes into their digital and business transformation roadmaps from "Scope 1" direct emissions to "Scope 3" reductions across the entire value chain.

"Collaboration is key to measuring and reducing emissions across global value chains," said Shannon Thomas Carroll, AVP of Global Environmental Sustainability at AT&T. "As we work to cut the emissions footprint of AT&T's operations, we want to use our core competency — connectivity — to help other businesses do the same. Having Cognizant join us in this effort will only enhance our ability to make a true impact, and I'm excited for the work that we'll do together to help create a more environmentally sustainable future."

Some of Cognizant's specific sustainability offerings for clients include:

Helping companies digitize and manage reporting to meet new and upcoming U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and E.U. Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive requirements and accelerate the velocity of meeting legislations;

Analyzing the impact of net zero roadmap on the workforce and human capital, and charting the best organizational change management strategies;

Leveraging AI to better extract, manage and use data from organizational silos to optimize Scope 1-3 emissions and improve supply chain resiliency; and

Designing processes for zero-landfill manufacturing plants, creating platform and business models for extending the life of the product and enabling the true circular economy.

By combining strengths with Cognizant, AT&T aims to increase the usage of Smart Climate Solutions by our shared customers, helping reduce emissions at scale to work towards achieving their Gigaton Goal.

To learn more about the AT&T Connected Climate initiative, visit here. Read more about Cognizant's Sustainability Services, and our own commitment to Net Zero operations.

