CommerceHub Names Richard Cortez SVP of Operations to Deliver Increasing Value and Service to Customers

LATHAM, N.Y., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced the appointment of Richard Cortez to the position of Senior Vice President, Operations, reporting to CEO Bryan Dove.

"Richard will be scaling and increasing the levels of service and the positive outcomes we drive for our customers."

In this newly created role, Cortez leads CommerceHub's Implementation and Services teams, with responsibility for the company's global managed services. He is a highly experienced services operator with a consistent track record of building high-performing global teams with winning cultures. Prior to CommerceHub, Cortez co-founded two companies and held several leadership roles at large global organizations including Silicon Graphics, Dell, and Citrix. His teams managed services for customers including 498 of the Fortune 500, where he guided several highly successful, multi-year strategic relationships. While at Dell, Cortez led some of the largest engagements in the company's history and was recognized for building and leading a 2,200-person team from # 8 to # 1 in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Services.

"Richard is a tremendous addition to our team and will be instrumental in scaling and increasing the levels of service and the positive outcomes CommerceHub will drive for our global customers," said Bryan Dove, CommerceHub CEO. "A significant number of our new customers are embracing a managed services model, and Richard and his team are committed to ensuring these retailers and brands are successful in achieving their ecommerce objectives and growing their businesses profitably."

"CommerceHub provides an unmatched breadth and depth of SaaS offerings designed to move ecommerce forward, and the most extensive network bringing together retailers and brands to grow their businesses by better meeting evolving consumer needs," said Cortez. "Our approach is to operate from a foundation of trust, service and partnership, listening closely to our customers and working with them every day to help drive better outcomes that build lasting value."

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com.

