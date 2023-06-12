Providence Health Plan Welcomes Distinguished Leaders to Executive Team, Including First Chief Equity Officer

Chief Equity Officer Timshel Tarbet and Chief Financial Officer Lina Saadzoi have joined Providence Health Plan's leadership team to help meet the needs of its growing community

PORTLAND, Ore., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Plan (PHP) is pleased to announce exciting additions to its executive leadership team. Lina Saadzoi has been named Chief Financial Officer and Timshel Tarbet has been named Chief Equity Officer, a new role at PHP. Both Tarbet and Saadzoi are tasked with helping PHP drive and shape its continued strategic direction to serve its communities in a more equitable way.

Timshel Tarbet (PRNewswire)

"We've built a strong foundation in the health equity space at Providence Health Plan – it remains work we're incredibly proud of, and we're excited to strengthen that commitment under Timshel's leadership," said PHP CEO Don Antonucci. "The addition of Lina's strategic vision and expertise to our executive team will better enable our continued growth and success as a multi-state health plan. We couldn't have asked for two better additions to the team."

Timshel Tarbet joins PHP from SCAN Health Plan where she most recently served as Vice President, Business Excellence & Diversity Strategy. In this new role, Timshel will help PHP deepen its strategic focus on driving health equity initiatives across all internal and external-facing activities, ensuring health equity is integrated into all facets of the enterprise. She'll also help PHP ensure its culture, branding, and experience are grounded in principles of diversity, equity, inclusion. Prior to her time at SCAN, Timshel spent 16 years at Cambia Health Solutions in leadership roles in enterprise risk management, corporate responsibility, and ethics. Timshel holds a Master of Business Administration and bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, as well as numerous certifications in compensation, risk management, and strategy. She also served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force and remains active in the community in various boards and non-profits.

Lina Saadzoi will be serving in an extended capacity – leading finance but also Medicare and Consumer growth strategies, strategic partnerships, corporate development and other core financial operations for a growing and leading multi-state health plan. Lina spent 23 years at Blue Shield of California, where she most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, Medicare. She was responsible for the full P&L (profit & loss) ownership and multi-year strategy development for the $3 billion line of business. Prior to this role, Lina served as the Vice President of Corporate Strategic Integration where she oversaw corporate development, real estate, and the strategic integration office, where she was responsible for standing-up a Blue Shield wholly owned subsidiary. She holds a Master of Business Administration and information technology degree from Golden Gate University and a bachelor's degree in finance from San Francisco State University's Lam Family College of Business. Lina was also selected as one of the most influential women in the Bay Area by San Francisco Business Times.

"As PHP continues to grow and evolve as an organization, we must look at the focus and scope of our leadership team to ensure we can meet the growing needs of our community – Timshel and Lina help us do that," Antonucci said.

About Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) is an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit healthcare collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. PHP provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive healthcare, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

Lina Saadzoi (PRNewswire)

