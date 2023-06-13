Breeze Airways Signs Long-term Credit Card Agreement with Barclays

Barclays US Consumer Bank will become the exclusive issuer of a line of co-branded credit cards for a new entrant to the airline industry

WILMINGTON, Del., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank and Breeze Airways, one of America's newest point-to-point leisure airlines, announced today they have entered into a long-term agreement to issue the airline's first-ever line of co-branded credit cards designed to allow cardmembers to earn points that can be redeemed while flying with Breeze and for a wide range of everyday purchases.

The credit card program will launch in early 2024 and will be issued in conjunction with the Visa payment network.

Coupled with a business model centered around flexibility, accessibility and ingenuity, Breeze Airways has created a network of nonstop flights between traditionally underserved markets across the country. In its first year of service, Breeze Airways was ranked as the No. 2 "Best U.S. Domestic Airline" by Travel + Leisure readers for its "World's Best" awards.

"As Breeze Airways celebrates its second year of flight operations, we are offering the most desirable elements in air travel: fast, efficient, comfortable and affordable flights from underserved markets – provided by people who are passionate about delivering 'Seriously Nice' service," said Tom Doxey, president, Breeze Airways. "Barclays has a proven track record with major travel brands and this partnership is driven by our shared goal of advancing purposeful innovation. Together, we will provide an unparalleled range of experiences for our cardmembers."

Barclays is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States, with over 20 partnership programs representing some of America's best-known and best-loved brands.

"Barclays and Breeze Airways are committed to innovating in the co-branded credit card space through a highly creative value proposition and frictionless digital experience," said Peter Gasparro, chief development officer, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Barclays' partner-first approach to credit card programs will help Breeze Airways reach new heights by enhancing the brand's core benefits while connecting with our customers through Barclays' rich data capabilities and personalization tools to deliver seamless digital experiences."

The card program will launch alongside the airline's first "official" loyalty program.

"We think about loyalty very differently than traditional airlines," said Doxey. "It's not about tethering people to our brand but about our brand tethering itself to our guests and providing true value in all aspects of their lives – not just when traveling."

Founded in 2018 by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and categorizes itself as a "Nice Low Cost Carrier" or "NLCC." Breeze Airways currently flies both short distance and transcontinental flights within the U.S. on a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The carrier has ordered 80 A220s, with options for 40 more. Offering low fares to highly desirable destinations, its young modern fleet features premium seating and amenities such as in-seat USB/C power and high-speed WiFi on select flights.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways is celebrating its second anniversary of operations after it started flying in May 2021. Last year, it was ranked as the No. 2 "Best U.S. Domestic Airline" by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards. Breeze now offers 147 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24 months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

