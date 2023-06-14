Clearwave Fiber Names Jonathan Couch Chief Financial Officer

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber recently announced that Jonathan Couch has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Couch reports to Clearwave's Chief Executive Officer, David Armistead and will have responsibility for the company's finance, accounting, corporate development, and administrative functions.

Clearwave Fiber Logo (PRNewswire)

"Jon has a deep understanding of challenges and opportunities in our business." - Clearwave Fiber CEO David Armistead

Jon joins Clearwave Fiber from Fiberlight, LLC, where he served as CFO, and brings to Clearwave more than 25 years of finance and operational expertise across multiple industries, including fiber infrastructure and telecom. While at Fiberlight, he developed a high-performing finance and accounting team, played a key role in leading the company through a critical period of revenue growth and diversification, and led efforts to simplify and improve processes and stabilize system functionality and performance.

"Jon has served as CFO for more than 10 years in multiple companies and has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our business," Mr. Armistead said. "He is an accomplished finance executive with a proven ability to adapt quickly, lead a diverse range of initiatives, and serve as a highly effective business coach and leader." Mr. Armistead added.

Prior to Fiberlight, Jon was CFO at APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of finance and insurance products for the auto industry, as well as Sordoni Construction Services, a top tier regional construction management firm, and VP of Finance and Controller at Penn Millers Holding Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed commercial property and casualty insurance company.

Mr. Couch earned a bachelor's degree in business and economics from Lafayette College and an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a nearly 6,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% fiber internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by the end of 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 500 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Clearwave Fiber

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearwave Fiber