Jackery Advances Industry Boundary with New Product Solar Generator 2000 Plus

FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, unveils the new product Solar Generator 2000 Plus to fulfill the growing need for green energy with minimum hassle. As an industry leader, Jackery strives to ensure users take full control of their energy needs. With six Jackery SolarSage 200 solar panels, the new Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus can be recharged quickly with lasting battery life. Whether it's for indoor living or outdoor adventure, the improved energy capacity, lasting battery life, and noise-reduction enhancement altogether make the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus an impeccable necessity.

Energy and Tranquility : Powering up the Game with Ultimate Peace

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is designed for those seeking to enjoy more freedom and energy independence. It is also optimized with a noise-free charging process for a better user experience.

Ultra-durable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells enable a single device to reach a 10-year service life, and the battery level can remain at 70% after 4000 charge cycles.

For users who are seeking a sustainable lifestyle, the 2000 Plus will be a reliable companion with its lasting battery life.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus can output an impressive 3,000W, which can be doubled to 6,000W with two devices combined. This gives users the flexibility to charge all kinds of equipment, from home appliances to high-demand devices.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus solar panels also integrate Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology into their structure, achieving an industry-leading solar conversion efficiency rate of up to 25%. IBC technology also allows for up to six connected Jackery Solar Saga 200W devices to fully charge in only two hours. With better energy conversion and charging efficiency, users don't have to worry about sunlight conditions, the 2000 Plus is able to tackle challenging scenarios and even lower energy-related risks with better energy accessibility.

Jackery's add-on battery pack can further increase the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus' power capacity when plugged in. Additional batteries store excess solar energy generated during peak sunlight hours at nighttime, making charging on the go a 7/24 easy experience.

While green energy output remains a priority, the comfort of users is also satisfied with the patented heat dissipation technology. The maximum noise level is capped at 53 dB and under 30 dB at room temperature, as quiet as library. For those who can't stand the noise, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus is a powerful yet enjoyable product.

Promised safety: all-round guarantee for all

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus achieves industry-leading performance with zero compromises to safety thanks to various advanced security systems.

The solar generators come with built-in patented AC parallel technology, which automatically shuts down and reconfigures the device based on the plug-in configuration. This ensures user safety and prevents potential hazards, such as electric shocks, that may arise from mishandling during operation.

Additionally, Jackery's patented intelligent ChargeShield system/STEP CHARGE fast charging technology boosts battery life by 50% compared to more uniform charging algorithms. This is accomplished by increasing cycle times by 50% once the battery reaches 70% battery health. This dynamic algorithm also prevents overheating during the charging process, addressing safety concerns related to lithium precipitation caused by high current charging at low temperatures.

Lasting Commitment: Green Production for a Green World

With a commitment to bringing green energy to the world, Jackery proudly upholds the highest sustainability standards throughout business operations – made possible by ensuring products follow the best-in-class global standards of safety and performance.

Jackery has become the world's first PV brand certified by TÜV SÜD. Furthermore, production materials for Jackery's solar generators are certified by SGS, one of the world's leading testing companies recognized for global sustainability and quality.

For over a decade, Jackery has been a pioneer of renewable energy technology. The company strives to use its experience and expertise in solar energy to develop high-performance, safe, and affordable portable power generators that reduce people's reliance on fossil fuels.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power station in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences. Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018. Together, we are committed to making the world a better place.

