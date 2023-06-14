Jackery Partners with WWF on Black-Footed Ferret Restoration Program

FREMONT, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green energy solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the world's leading conservation organization. This new collaboration will support WWF's efforts to protect the black-footed ferret, one of North America's most endangered mammals, by providing a clean and quiet power solution in the field.

Photo credit: Clay Bolt/WWF-US (PRNewswire)

"The partnership with WWF, presents an opportunity for us to further advance Jackery's commitment to protect and restore the Earth's biodiversity," said one of top executives of Jackery. "By providing reliable and portable power solutions, we are proud to support researchers and conservationists with power solutions that enhance their ability to detect, track, and conserve black-footed ferrets. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in boosting the population of the species and pave the way for building a sustainable and biodiverse future for generations to come."

There are an estimated 390 black-footed ferrets in the wild today, which is far below the 3,000 required for their recovery. To develop effective conservation strategies, annual assessments measure the size and protect the health of existing ferret populations while monitoring their movements and the spread of non-native disease. The partnership aims to provide researchers and conservationist teams with reliable, ecologically friendly power stations and solar panels that will support WWF's efforts detect, track and protect the animals in their natural habitats.

Jackery has been spearheading a series of initiatives to safeguard the natural environment and preserve biodiversity. It partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant 10,000 trees in the US. Additionally, it made donations in Germany to permanently protect 10 square kilometers of forest. It also participated in a tree planting project in Japan to support environmental protection.

As a global leader in providing portable power stations and solar panels, Jackery has been committed to providing green energy products and services for leading a sustainable lifestyle and helping communities affected by crisis and disaster. The latest addition to the brand's lineup, the Solar Generator 2000 Plus, is the brand's new eco-friendly energy solution as well as reliable backup power during outages or other emergencies, adhering to its commitment to making the world a better place.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a vision to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before.

Expanding its footprint from the US to Europe, Japan, and China, Jackery has sold more than 3 million units globally since 2018, with its products consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon. The brand has so far received over 50 prestigious international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, the Best of IFA Award and the CES Innovation Award.

For more details about Jackery, please visit Jackery US, Amazon Store and connect via Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and Tiktok.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackery Inc.