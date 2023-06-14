Merry and Bright! Magical Enhancements Coming to Disney Cruise Line This Holiday Season

Brand-new deck party and tree lighting ceremony headline new offerings on Very Merrytime cruises

CELEBRATION, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of the year will be even more joyful this holiday season as Disney Cruise Line unwraps new festivities for the whole family aboard Very Merrytime cruises. With two brand-new entertainment experiences, Disney characters dressed in jolly new looks and celebratory activities for the whole family, Disney Cruise Line will be filled with the spirit of the holidays this year.

On the first night of all Very Merrytime sailings, guests will gather around the three-deck-tall tree in the ship's atrium for a new tree lighting ceremony. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy will invite guests to sing along to classic holiday tunes, followed by a countdown that will not only make the tree merry and bright, but also introduce the guest of honor for the cruise, Santa Claus.

Mickey and Minnie's Holiday Party, another brand-new experience on these special sailings, will invite families to the upper decks for a one-of-a-kind celebration at sea filled with good tidings and cheer. This high-energy deck party – thrown by Mickey and Minnie – will feature favorite Disney friends as they celebrate friendship, love and family with a fresh mix of classic and original holiday songs during this special time of year.

In addition to these new holiday offerings, the Disney Cruise Line decks and halls will be filled with boughs of holly from bow-to-stern during Very Merrytime cruises. These guest-favorite sailings will also include:

Beloved Disney characters debuting new holiday attire;

Themed Very Merrytime activities for the entire family;

Carolers singing contemporary versions of songs that celebrate a myriad of holidays; and

Commemorative merchandise and festive food and beverage items.

With cruises from Florida and California, adults and children alike will discover the wonder of the holidays aboard Very Merrytime sailings in 2023.

Disney Cruise Line will set sail from a new South Florida home in Fort Lauderdale, offering four- and five-night Very Merrytime cruises aboard the Disney Dream to tropical locales in the western Caribbean and Bahamas. Also from Florida, the Disney Wish and Disney Fantasy will continue sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

The Disney Magic will set sail to Baja and the Mexican Riviera from San Diego for holiday sailings before wrapping up the season in Galveston, Texas with Very Merrytime cruises to the western Caribbean.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact a travel agent.

