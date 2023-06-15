Compliancy Group Endorsed by ADA Member Advantage for OSHA Compliance

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group selected by ADA Member Advantage as exclusive OSHA compliance management solution recommended for all association members.

Through the partnership, ADA Members will be provided with a simplified OSHA compliance management and tracking solution at a special members-only rate.

Certain hazard exposures and standards are of particular concern in the dental space. That's why Compliancy Group created an OSHA program specifically for dental practices.

While OSHA has hundreds of standards, Compliancy Group's OSHA product covers those for dentist offices, including:

"We worked closely with the ADA when developing our OSHA dental product to ensure the material covers hazards specific to dental. With OSHA having hundreds of standards, it can be difficult to determine which apply to your practice. This is why we prioritized making our product as simple and easy to understand as possible." - Kelly Anne Koch, Director of Dental Relations, Compliancy Group.

"We are really pleased to offer this new solution from Compliancy Group. We believe that it addresses a pain point for the ADA's member dentists as managing the technical aspects of OSHA compliance is time-consuming and can be confusing. Compliancy Group has been a great company to work with, and we have received a lot of positive member feedback regarding their responsiveness and customer service," stated Bill Bulman, Chair of the ADA Member Advantage Board of Directors.

As an established ADA Member Advantage-endorsed solution for HIPAA, dentists have the benefit of using a single service to manage their compliance needs.

Benefits of Compliancy Group HIPAA and OSHA

Compliancy Group's clients can manage their HIPAA and OSHA compliance and train employees from one centralized location.

Simplified— Instructions, recommended processes, and templates.

Automated— Training and audits that fulfill your compliance requirements.

Guided—Get guidance and instructions on how to use the software and templated material.

Compliancy Group Dental Resources:

OSHA Tips for Dental Offices

HIPAA and OSHA Explained

About Compliancy Group:

OSHA can be overwhelming when you don't know where to start. Compliancy Group provides an OSHA project plan with the materials you need to fulfill your OSHA requirements.

While HIPAA and OSHA packages can be purchased separately, dentists receive additional savings when they bundle services .

Contact: Monica McCormack, mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

SOURCE COMPLIANCY GROUP