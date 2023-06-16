Cisco and the Tribeca Festival Partner to Broadcast the 2023 Closing Gala of "A Bronx Tale"

Webex by Cisco to Serve as the Official Technology Provider of the Ceremony

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and the Tribeca Festival today announced a partnership with a shared mission for inclusivity. Webex by Cisco will serve as the official technology provider of the Tribeca Festival's 2023 closing gala, " A Bronx Tale ." For the first time, The Festival's closing ceremony will be broadcast on-demand via Webex Events , in addition to its live event at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The partnership will bring together artists and diverse audiences around the globe via the power of Webex Events, Cisco's end-to-end event management software.

"We're honored to join forces with Tribeca to shine a light on storytellers across the world and uplift diverse audiences," said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco. "Giving access to anyone in the world to attend The Festival regardless of socio-economic status or geographic location very much reinforces that a more equitable future is possible, for artists and attendees alike."

"Thirty years ago when we independently produced 'A Bronx Tale,' Bob and I could only dream about sharing the film and bringing a global live audience into the 30 year celebration with a partner like Webex by Cisco," said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder, Tribeca. "The Tribeca Festival is built on the belief that powerful storytelling has the ability to change the world, but first, it must be accessible to everyone. Inclusivity is at the heart of our mission to showcase creativity."

The 1993 film marked Robert De Niro's directorial debut and follows a devoted father as he battles a local mob boss for the life of his son. Growing up on the racially divided streets of 1960s New York, 9-year-old Calogero, or "C," idolizes sophisticated local gangster Sonny (Chazz Palminteri), despite stern warnings from his working-class father (De Niro). But when "C" gets older, he finds himself torn between two worlds and must choose between earning respect like his father or commanding it like Sonny. Vividly evoking the sights and sounds of the iconic neighborhood, "A Bronx Tale" is a compelling story of love and loyalty.

The on-demand broadcast will feature the screening of "A Bronx Tale" and a conversation with De Niro and Palminteri. Together, Tribeca and Webex will provide online, virtual access to the event to everyone in the world at no cost on September 29, on the first day of De Niro Con —a three-day fan event in celebration of De Niro's 80th birthday. Register for the on-demand broadcast HERE .

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and XR. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 22nd year from June 7–18, 2023 in New York City.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

