EverWind Fuels Supports Nova Scotia's Offshore Wind Roadmap

Roadmap unlocks world-class offshore wind production to power EverWind's green fuels production

HALIFAX, NS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EverWind Fuels Company ("EverWind"), Canada's most advanced large-scale green hydrogen project, is supportive of Nova Scotia's Offshore Wind Roadmap (the "Roadmap") and the Province's continued efforts to become a global leader in renewable energy.

EverWind Fuels is harnessing nature's renewable resources to produce green hydrogen and other clean fuels

Nova Scotia is home to some of the world's best offshore wind resources, with the potential to turn the province into a global renewable energy powerhouse. The Roadmap, announced June 15, 2023, provides clear routes to market, with seabed leases in the Nova Scotia jurisdiction available as early as 2024, and in Canada-Nova Scotia jointly managed jurisdictions as early as 2025. The Roadmap will also help Nova Scotia meet its climate change goals while also contributing to the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Nova Scotia's offshore wind represents one of the largest and most exciting untapped renewable energy resources in the entire world, with over 100GW of offshore power generation off the coast of Nova Scotia," said Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind. "EverWind's green hydrogen and ammonia production provides the perfect green energy hub to harness the opportunity for green fuels production to decarbonize the world."

EverWind's marine terminal in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia is perfectly situated to become a multi-user terminal for offshore wind generators. Wind power can be converted at EverWind's site into green hydrogen or ammonia for local usage, long-distance transport, or large-scale energy storage. EverWind's base of operations includes over 3,000 acres of industrial-zoned land which can host well over 20GW of electrolyzers with shipping capacity to deliver 20 million tonnes of green ammonia or 4 million tonnes of green hydrogen. This includes a terminal with the safest track record in North America with 17 years without a lost time incident. The terminal is the deepest port on the east coast of North America and has access to adjacent rail and road.

"When we speak to renewable energy players around the world, there is a great deal of excitement about Nova Scotia," said Vichie. "The road map will provide valuable information and predictability to those looking to invest in offshore wind, while making it clear that Nova Scotia is an emerging leader in green energy."

About Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia

EverWind converts renewable power first into green hydrogen and then into green ammonia, which is a form that can be transported safely around the world and used as a clean source of energy. EverWind works with some of the largest European energy companies, leading hydrogen & ammonia equipment suppliers, and financial advisors.

Recognition of the Mi'kmaq & their Ancestral Territory

EverWind Fuels acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. Our work shares a core principle practiced by the Mi'kmaq: environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi'kmaw through consultation, engagement and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen.

EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads and pipelines. Our safety-first culture reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce, with a stellar safety record.

EverWind has three First Nations equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation. At a local level, the Company works closely with municipalities and stakeholder organizations.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's executive team members have previously held CEO and C-Suite positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power and utility companies and their investment experience totals more than $45 billion in capital projects over the past two decades.

EverWind's Nova Scotia Projects

The first phase is permitted and set to produce approximately 240,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia starting in 2025, then achieve 1.5 million tonnes per annum production by 2026 through a second phase. The next phase of our Nova Scotia project will generate green energy through a 2+ GW wind farm currently under development, which is expected to be the largest in North America.

EverWind's Newfoundland & Labrador Projects

Leveraging our Nova Scotia platform and development experience, EverWind is also pursuing a sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will consist of an additional 2+ GW wind farm to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, very similar to the second phase of our Nova Scotia project.

