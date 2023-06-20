BrightPet Nutrition Group Acquires Raw Advantage, a leading manufacturer of Freeze-Dried and Frozen Raw Pet Food and Treats Categories

A&M Capital Partners-Backed BrightPet Expands Manufacturing Capacity and Establishes West Coast Presence

LISBON, Ohio, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPet Nutrition Group ("BrightPet" or the "Company"), a leading marketer and manufacturer of premium and super-premium branded, private label and co-manufactured pet foods, treats, and care products, has announced the acquisition of Raw Advantage Processing, LLC ("Raw Advantage"), a family-owned co-manufacturer of freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food and treats based in Salem, Oregon. This is the third acquisition that BrightPet has completed with the backing of A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), a middle-market private equity investment fund that is part of the A&M Capital platform.

This acquisition fortifies BrightPet as one of the top freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food providers in terms of capacity. In addition to greater scale and manufacturing, Raw Advantage provides the Company with a West Coast base of operations which is expected to better serve its customers and open doors to high-growth opportunities both domestically and internationally. The combination is expected to strengthen Raw Advantage's offerings to its existing customer base through access to Midwest and East Coast production capabilities in kibble, baked treats, and freeze-dried food and treats, as well as provide additional capital resources to continue to invest in capacity to help meet customers long-term strategic growth objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Raw Advantage to the BrightPet family," said Dave Kowal, CEO of BrightPet. "Ryan Minch (Founder and CEO, Raw Advantage) has proven himself to be a skilled operator at the highest level, and Raw Advantage's consistent ability to deliver premium products that meet the exacting standards for food safety and quality have earned them a loyal customer base and positioned the company as a key player in the industry. Together, we expect to continue to deliver premium products that meet our customers' high standards, enhance the well-being of pets, and bring joy to their owners."

The acquisition offers a range of potential benefits for BrightPet and its customers. By integrating Raw Advantage's expertise, BrightPet expands its product offerings and capacity, catering to the growing demand for premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food and treats. The acquisition also strengthens BrightPet's position as a trusted and innovative provider of pet nutrition products.

"As a family-owned business, it was essential for us to find a partner that valued our legacy," said Minch. "Joining forces with BrightPet gives us the assurance that Raw Advantage will continue to thrive and uphold our commitment to excellence, and we remain laser focused on providing our valued customers with the same high levels of service and product quality that they have come to expect from us. We are excited about the growth opportunities this collaboration brings and the positive impact we believe we can make together in the freeze-dried and frozen raw categories."

Ryan McCarthy, Partner at A&M Capital Partners, commented, "We believe BrightPet's acquisition of Raw Advantage aligns well with our investment thesis, focusing on accretive acquisitions in high-growth product categories. We believe the shared dedication to premium offerings, geographic synergies, and expanded production capabilities makes this a compelling strategic move that will deliver significant upside for both BrightPet and Raw Advantage customers. Looking to the future, there remains a robust pipeline of actionable targets to further strengthen the BrightPet platform, and we expect to continue to actively pursue strategic acquisition opportunities that position the Company for continued growth."

Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel to AMCP and BrightPet.

For more information about BrightPet, please visit www.brightpetnutrition.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: BrightPet@GBPR.com

About BrightPet Nutrition Group

BrightPet Nutrition Group is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium and super-premium pet foods, treats and care products. Serving the U.S. and more than 30 international markets with branded, private label and contract manufactured goods since 1978, BrightPet has pioneered both freeze-dried treats and slow-cooked, small-batch kibble. BrightPet operates a portfolio of leading holistic, natural and organic consumer brands, including Stewart®, Blackwood®, Adirondack®, By Nature®, Miracle Care®, Bravo® and Hamilton®. For more information about BrightPet, please visit www.brightpetnutrition.com .

About Raw Advantage:

Based in Salem, OR, Raw Advantage is a family-owned co-manufacturer of freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food and treats. The company's commitment to quality ingredients, operational excellence and customer satisfaction have made it a trusted supplier of safe, premium pet products to a number of leading, high growth freeze-dried and raw frozen customers.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital's flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $3.1 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services and Financial Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with approximately $4.6 billion in total commitments across four investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally focused advisory firms in the world.

