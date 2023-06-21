Epson Introduces New Expression 13000XL Archival Scanner For Extraordinary Archival Photo and Graphics Scanning

New Epson Large-Format Scanner Delivers Professional Quality and Outstanding Color Accuracy Ideal for Archival Photos and Graphics

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many industries rely on professional-quality, large-format scanning – professional photographers, graphic artists, archivists, and more depend on technology that captures high-quality scans to augment workflows. Epson America, underscoring its legacy in the photo scanning market, today introduced the Expression® 13000XL scanner, engineered for demanding applications including photo archiving and graphic arts.

Epson announces new Expression 13000XL large-format scanner engineered for photo archiving and graphic arts.

"Epson is a leader and technology innovator in the scanning market, delivering solutions designed specifically to address customer needs for quality, functionality and ease-of-use," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America. "The new Expression 13000XL is the latest in Epson's award-winning photo scanner portfolio and provides a versatile, high-performance tool for professional photographers, graphic artists, archivists, creative professionals, and more."

Delivering large-format scanning up to 12.2" x 17.2" with 2400 x 4800 dpi resolution, the Expression 13000XL captures originals with exceptional image quality. The scanner leverages Epson® Micro Step Drive™ technology and a 3.8 Dmax for clean, sharp images, and Epson MatrixCCD® and ReadyScan® LED technologies plus 48-bit color depth to deliver brilliant, vibrant colors with incredible accuracy. It also comes equipped with powerful LaserSoft Imaging SilverFast Ai scanning and image processing software and batch scanning capabilities to help enhance productivity. Designed for versatility, the scanner includes TWAIN drivers to seamlessly integrate with virtually any imaging software.

Transparency Scanning

To easily scan film, negatives and other transparent materials up to 12" x 16.5", users can pair the Expression 13000XL with Epson's optional Transparency Unit (sold separately). It scans up to 48 frames of 35mm negatives, 30 slides, eight frames of 4" x 5" transparencies or six medium-format transparency strips up to 18 cm long.

"Digitizing a photo archive to make it more accessible is an important goal for many organizations," said Cassandra Illidge, VP of Partnerships, Getty Images. "Epson is a leader and trusted brand when it comes to the highest image quality, and Getty Images leverages their professional archiving scanning technology to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their mission to preserve their rich historical archives for years to come."

Pricing, Availability and Support

The Expression 13000XL (MSRP $3,699) and optional Transparency Unit (sold separately for MSRP $699.99) are available now through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. It includes a 1-year limited warranty. For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/For-Work/Scanners/Photo-and-Graphics/c/w220.

