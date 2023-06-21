HOW TO PROTECT YOUR MONEY FROM INFLATION

Tips from a former White House Insider

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent poll by Cerulli Associates, 58% of people in retirement and preparing for retirement say their top concern is outliving their assets. Over the past few years, persistently elevated inflation has taken a bite out of retirement savings. A study by financial services provider TIAA found that 25% of Americans slashed the amount they were saving for retirement because of inflation.

U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist discusses how retirees can protect their wealth from inflation.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, remains elevated. Prices increased 4% year over year in May, down from the previous increase but still above the normal 2% range the Federal Reserve targets. Prices rose in important areas such as food and rent.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, discusses how retirees can protect their wealth from inflation's long-lasting effects on their dollars. In particular, Moy reveals how a retirement vehicle known as a "self-directed IRA" could help consumers sustain growth in their nest egg while hedging against risk.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. The company is not affiliated the U.S. Government and the U.S. Mint.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

