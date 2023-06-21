Liberty HealthShare to Host Webinar on Healthcare for Seniors

CANTON, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare®, one of the country's leading Christian healthsharing ministries, today announced it will host a free webinar on affordable healthcare for seniors on Medicare on Thursday, June 29.

Liberty HealthShare will host a free webinar on affordable healthcare for seniors on Medicare on Thursday, June 29 .

The free 30-minute webinar will review money-saving options available for those 65 and older looking for alternatives to traditional health insurance.

"You should be able to enjoy your golden years and live a fulfilling life without worrying about whether you can afford medical expenses," said Amy Hagen, Liberty HealthShare's vice president of Medical Services, who will take part in the webinar. "We believe medical cost sharing is a great alternative."

The ministry introduced the Liberty Assist sharing program in September 2022 to serve seniors who had few, if any, affordable healthsharing options available to them after they turn 65. The budget-friendly sharing program, which helps fill in the gaps in Medicare coverage, has proven popular with its senior audience.

The webinar will be available at three convenient times in the morning and evening on June 29. To learn more and pre-register, go to Free Liberty HealthShare Webinar for Seniors.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

As it is not insurance, Liberty HealthShare enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its healthcare sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

