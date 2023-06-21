MDT Launches TMR7303 High-bandwidth Board-mounted Current Sensors at Sensors Converge

TMR Technology Offers 10MHz Wideband Current Sensing Solutions for High-speed Power Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has accounted the TMR7303 board-mounted current sensors at Sensors Converge 2023. Designed to meet the growing market demand for high-frequency current detection in silicon-carbide (SiC) / gallium-nitride (GaN) power electronics devices in application systems including photovoltaic inverters, switching power supplies, DC motor drives, and variable frequency drives, the TMR7303-D/P1 series covers rated nominal current ranges from 10A to 120A at a high frequency response greater than 500kHz. The TMR7303-D/P2 series features an enhanced bandwidth at 10MHz, advancing the capability of MDT's TMR technology to the next level.

TMR7303's board-mounted form factor and pin definitions are fully compatible with mainstream products on the market, offering customers a fast track for streamlined adoption and upgrade. Its built-in TMR265x TMR linear sensor integrates high-precision TMR sensing elements with a high-speed, temperature calibrated, and programmable signal conditioning ASIC, providing high uniformity and temperature stability to ensure reliable current measurement across mass production quantities. The TMR265x magnetic sensor IC is recognized as one of the industry's most innovative products, nominated among the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists at Sensors Converge.

MDT fully owns its advanced magnetic sensor fab and automated current sensor assembly line that can support an annual production capacity in billions of magnetic sensor ICs and tens of millions of current sensor modules. MDT's highly consolidated and self-reliant supply chain provides its customers a strong guarantee of uninterrupted production and on-time delivery.

TMR7303 product selection guide

Model Number Primary Nominal

Current Primary Current

Measurement Range -3dB Bandwidth TMR7303-010D/P1 10A ±25A 500kHz TMR7303-016D/P1 16A ±40A 600kHz TMR7303-020D/P1 20A ±50A 600kHz TMR7303-032D/P1 32A ±80A 600kHz TMR7303-040D/P1 40A ±100A 600kHz TMR7303-050D/P1 50A ±125A 600kHz TMR7303-080D/P1 80A ±200A 600kHz TMR7303-120D/P1 120A ±300A 500kHz TMR7303-004D/P2 4A ±10A 10MHz TMR7303-008D/P2 8A ±20A 10MHz

Samples and pre-production quantities of TMR7303 current sensors and TMR265x magnetic sensor ICs are available to order from Digi-key. For volume pricing and delivery inquiries, please contact MDT or visit MDT at Sensors Converge 2023, booth 1049 in Santa Clara, California from June 21-22.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com .

Media Contacts

Jinfeng Liu, jinfeng.liu@dowayusa.com,

Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)

Jilie Wei, kevin.wei@dowaytech.com,

Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

