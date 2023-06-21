Xiamen Airlines, Airbus in tie-up to advance sustainable development across aviation industry

XIAMEN, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, Xiamen Airlines and Airbus announced a strategic partnership focused on sustainable development during the Paris Air Show. The partnership aims to enhance collaboration in advancing sustainability within the civil aviation sector. Both parties are committed to supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering the long-term growth of the aviation industry.

(PRNewswire)

The partnership was initially discussed at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Istanbul, Turkey. During the meeting, Xiamen Airlines chairman Zhao Dong and Airbus chief commercial officer Christian Scherer engaged in discussions leading to the concept of forming the partnership. Subsequently, the two companies signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to solidify their intentions, which had been earlier established at the 14th Airshow China held in Zhuhai in 2022.

The MoC encompasses several areas of collaboration, including the expanded adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) across test, freight, and commercial flights, exploration of innovative solutions and technologies to enhance fleet fuel efficiency, reduction of emissions, and mitigation of noise levels, collaborative implementation of eco-friendly travel initiatives to encourage low-carbon transportation, fulfillment of corporate social responsibilities, nurturing of talent development in emerging technologies and sustainability expertise, and strengthening of cooperation in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) realm.

"Sustainability has not only become a global consensus but has also emerged as a new trend in the aviation industry, presenting both opportunities and challenges for the sector," said Xiamen Airlines chairman Mr. Zhao. "Over the years, Xiamen Airlines has consistently pursued sustainability with a particular focus on green development, social responsibility, and corporate governance. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Airbus to advance the industry's green, low-carbon transition."

"We are thrilled with the prospect of collaborating with Xiamen Airlines in creating a sustainable future for the aviation industry," stated Xu Gang, global executive vice president of Airbus and CEO of Airbus China. "Although the airline just joined the Airbus fleet family earlier this year, we share a vision and ambition for spearheading sustainability in the aviation sector, making us crucial strategic partners."

Xiamen Airlines has consistently demonstrated its active participation in and support of the UN SDGs. The airline's commitment to the SDGs was highlighted when it became the sole Chinese airline to join the UN Global Compact in late 2022. This significant milestone followed an agreement signed with the UN in 2017, affirming their dedication in promoting the SDGs on a global scale. In May 2023, the airline successfully accomplished mainland China's inaugural commercial A321neo flight utilizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in collaboration with Airbus and China Aviation Oil. The milestone marked an important step towards promoting sustainability within the aviation sector. Building upon this achievement, the company aims to further develop its sustainability alliance, fostering a more environmentally friendly and promising future for the entire industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines