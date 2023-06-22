Ankara Etlik City Hospital is Live on SOPHiA GENETICS Platform

SOPHiA GENETICS technology to aid research associated with hereditary cancers and disorders

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Ankara Etlik City Hospital, the largest hospital in the capital city of Turkey, is live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. The hospital, which opened its doors in September 2022 and serves roughly 15,000 patients daily, will utilize multiple SOPHiA GENETICS solutions to streamline genomic testing, specifically associated with hereditary disorders.

"Since opening our doors eight months ago, we've seen more than two million patients," said Dr. Taha Bahsi, Head of Medical Genetics, Ankara Etlik City Hospital. "We are investing in technologies like SOPHiA DDM™ to best serve our community. The SOPHiA GENETICS technology will help create efficiencies in the analysis of genomic profiles and the identification of variants often associated with hereditary disorders such as cancers."

Hereditary cancer is responsible for roughly one in 10 diagnosed cancers[1]. Next-generation sequencing (NGS), is commonly used in the detection of biomarkers for hereditary cancers but produces a vast and complex data set that is timely for researchers to analyze. Using an array of sophisticated algorithms, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform helps to streamline and expedite data analysis, which will save valuable time for clinical researchers. In addition, the tailored NGS-based workflows empower researchers to obtain high-quality, reproducible data that helps accelerate cancer research, including testing for new and existing therapies.

"The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform offers multiple applications paired with sophisticated algorithms that allow organizations such as Ankara Etlik City Hospital to increase the volume of research and testing," said Abhimanyu Verma, Chief Technology Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Our platform connects data points from institutions globally, allowing Ankara Etlik City Hospital's researchers to expedite the analysis of genomic profiles and draw further insights that their teams can leverage to better care for the millions of people in and around the capital city of Ankara."

Ankara Etlik City Hospital has implemented SOPHiA DDM™ applications that will create a streamlined workflow to help accelerate research and will enable Ankara Etlik City Hospital to develop an in-house database of genomic data and insights. This database will help to create efficiencies with research and support experts as they work to make data-driven decisions.

