There Are Game Changers and Industry Changers; CISO Global Is Both And Timely To Its Opportunities ($CISO)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to cybersecurity - we just want to be safe. For years, our primary adversary was a lone-wolf hacker who had to target us specifically, so being anonymous was our best defense. That all changed with the emergence of Bitcoin which made it possible to transfer large amounts of wealth relatively anonymously. This attracted large and well-funded criminal organizations and, many of which are state (Government country) sponsored, that have the sophistication to constantly bombard the entire internet with malware - mainly Ransomware. The days of "it will never happen to me" are over. If you use the internet, you are a target and you are at war.

Ransomware is the primary weapon used to steal from networks. This type of malware encrypts a user's files, demanding a ransom in exchange for restored access or unencrypting your files. Paying the ransom will not resolve the situation, but often results in ongoing extortion. On a regular basis, our enemies evolve and modify Ransomware to elude and evade the latest security measures. These mutations are intentional and designed to enrich them at our expense.

As cybercrime becomes more prevalent, especially with AI-enhanced social engineering and brute force attacks, the cyber war is now existential. We are losing this war. How badly? In 2022 alone the "known" losses and or damages caused by Cybercrime has been reported as 6 trillion dollars world-wide. This means cybercrime should be considered the 3rd largest GDP in the world.

It's not that we aren't trying, the world spent $282 billion last year trying to defend against cybercrime. But there has been too much focus on products and a lack of cohesive implementation to be very effective. To win the cyber war, a combination of talented cyber experts and the latest technology must be deployed effectively. This is the culture and value proposition that CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO) brings to its customers. CISO Global offers a combination of security and compliance experts with the highest levels of technical skills with state-of-the-art proprietary technology and best of breed partnerships.

CISO Global Is Changing the Cybersecurity Mindset

"Cybersecurity is a Culture, not a Product" is the trademark of CISO Global. The best technology can only become effective when properly deployed by skilled cyber professionals. Companies like CISO Global are pioneering a new mentality in protecting against cybercrime by reshaping the concept of cybersecurity from a purely product-based approach to an ingrained cultural mindset.

Every network is unique. With unique IT architecture, size, scale and location. Security solutions need to be as unique as the attack surfaces they protect. Education and creating a culture of security form the basis of a holistic approach to security. Reading CISO press releases, its website, and filings, education and culture are clearly at the heart of CISO Global's mission to combat ransomware. That reach is expanding, with CISO actively engaging potential clients through workshops, seminars, and training programs designed to empower businesses to understand the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals and the measures they can take to fortify their defenses. The takeaway is usually the same from these events: by educating attendees and providing a deep understanding of cybercrime, ransomware and its implications, CISO Global is empowering people with the crucial knowledge to be proactive rather than reactive in the face of cyber threats.

It Takes An Army

To be more effective, all segments of a company must share a security culture. From the CEO to the mail room, everyone must understand the role they play in helping to defend the company. Our military is effective because all the diverse service units and teams are aligned toward the common goal of defending the nation. While only a small percentage of active-duty military engage the enemy, all service members go to work every day aware of and aligned to this common purpose. Like the military, cybersecurity consists of an army of different specialized service groups that must be aligned to the common goal of defending customers and our government from attack.

To be more effective in the fight against ransomware, it starts with compliance. This is where the network road map and security playbook reside. Compliance must evolve as the network evolves and the threat environment changes. Gap analysis and pen testing help identify areas for improvement and where the network is most vulnerable to Ransomware. Audit teams ensure compliance with cyber regulations and standards so that a network has 3rd party validation for network counterparts. Training provides ongoing education to the entire organization about the latest Ransomware threats and the best practices to improve a networks security posture. Network monitoring in Security Operation Centers continuously scans for Ransomware and any signs of a security breach. Remediation teams patch and fill gaps in networks that might be exploited by Ransomware. Incident Response are the warriors on the front lines. They combat the Ransomware and hackers directly by defending networks from breaches and Ransomware attacks.

Whether these teams are internal to the company or alongside their IT department, or are provided by a company like CISO Global, their efforts must be coordinated and deployed with the singular purpose of defending the organizations from threats. To be most effective, everyone must know their role and be aligned with a culture of security.

Next Generation Weapons

To be effective against a motivated and sophisticated enemy that is constantly upgrading it's arsenal, the most up to date technology needs to be properly deployed. CISO Global provides clients with a combination of proprietary solutions designed specifically to repel, defuse and incapacitate Ransomware - even after it has gained access to a network. Working like a vaccine for Ransomware, this technology significantly improves a network's resiliency to attack.

Bringing together global security teams, CISO Global is continually accumulating security IP, testing and refining it and then deploying as part of the larger security solution. The company recently announced the formation of an IP holding company so that these solutions can be licensed to other security providers, MSPs and insurance companies.

To ensure that the latest technology is available for customers' defense, CISO Global has entered into partnerships with Microsoft, Halcyon, Cigniti and other market leaders. Despite the misleading claims of many product companies, there is no "magic bullet" product that stops all security attacks. To be most effective, a combination of internal and external solutions must be properly deployed and monitored by security professionals. And these will keep evolving just as the bad actors do every day.

Your Best Defense

This combined solution, leveraging strength from CISO Global's and industry giant expertise, is timely. Cyber threats to business are evolving, constant and growing. The lure of trillions of dollars means we face a highly motivated enemy that is becoming more automated, well funded and sophisticated in their attacks. Global financial companies, healthcare organizations and government networks have been targeted and attacked for decades, up 468% since the pandemic. Now our entire economy is under attack. The good news is our enemy doesn't want to destroy us, they just want our money and assets. Knowing their motivation means we can focus our resources and align our culture. While there is no such thing as safe, creating a culture of security that combines talent with a next gen arsenal gives you the best defense.

"If you know the enemy and you know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles."

Sun Tzu's 'The Art of War'

Adapted from commentary and published content by David Jemmett, CEO and Founder of Cerberus Sentinel (now CISO Global). David has spoken before both the U.S. Congress and Senate Subcommittees on Telecommunications and Internet Security, and he has shared his expertise on broadband networking technologies as a guest speaker on CBS, CNN, MSNBC, and CSPAN.

