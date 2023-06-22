Vericast and Intel to Modernize Retail, Pilots New In-Store Retail Media Network

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericast, in collaboration with Intel, has designed, deployed, and tested a new programmatically enabled digital in-store retail media network powered by Vericast's intelligent targeting technology and Intel's Edge software platforms to deliver contextually relevant advertising and product information throughout the shopping experience. The collaboration is part of a larger effort to modernize retail and tap into the digitization of the physical store, noted as the next advertising industry "megatrend."

Vericast recently tested the network by piloting an advertising campaign for a globally recognized beverage company across 50 individually operated convenience stores in Dallas and New Orleans. The two-week test featured eight different advertisements deployed on in-store digital displays and beverage cooler screens. The purpose was to validate the technologies and system, capture data and discover learnings in a real-world environment.

The campaign delivered an estimated 350,000 verified customer impressions; captured zero-party data, or data that a consumer intentionally shares with a brand; tracked sales by SKU; measured consumer sentiment; and more. About 85% of consumers who visited a custom landing page created for the pilot opted in to provide data.

The in-store network leverages Vericast's new privacy-centric contextual advertising solution to deliver relevant digital ads to consumers as they shop and measures their behavior with proprietary campaign data analytics. The hardware consists of multiple-sized display and cooler screen panels that transformed traditional surfaces into digital smart screens. These surfaces utilize IoT sensors and computer vision technology to capture anonymized analytics and enable Vericast to measure consumer engagement in real-time.

"The digitization of in-store signage and its use in programmatic advertising is a natural extension of Vericast's commitment to relevant, responsible and measurable omnichannel impact," said Hans Fischmann, Vice President of Product Management at Vericast. "Vericast provides the technology and know-how to engage with any consumer at any point on the path to purchase, whether online, on-the-go or in-store – all while adhering to and respecting consumer privacy demands."

Recent figures estimate that retail media has grown into a nearly $40 billion market reaching primarily digital audiences. Yet in-store audiences are even larger. Among 13 leading brick-and-mortar retailers in the U.S., 11 had bigger in-store audiences than online, with the average store audience being 70% larger, according to Placer.ai and Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform data.

Vericast has recently expanded its in-store retail media network with multiple regional grocery chains, fast casual restaurants, and a 1,700-store commitment from a global convenience store brand.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 130 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

